Justin Apperley
Magnolia is the moniker of Halifax musician Sophie Noel.

WATCH: Halifax singer-songwriter Magnolia captures late summer vibes with new music video

"Short Fall" depicts a bedroom pop song about new love via the ultimate beachside picnic.

By

Magnolia–the moniker of singer-songwriter Sophie Noel, a Halifax transplant by way of the Yukon—is about to be your new fave. Want proof? Her debut EP from back in the spring, Confluencer, provides ample sonic evidence, with its alt-pop-meets-new-folk sound.

But before the defence rests, we have one final item for you to review: Magnolia's newest music video, for the song "Short Fall."

As atmospheric as the ultimate oil painting of summer's bounty, the clip is the perfect Renaissance-meets-New-Romantic aesthetic for the dreamy tune. Bringing the softer side of Phoebe Bridgers into a space between bedroom pop and jazz, it's the repeat listen to hold you as summer slips into fall.

"On its surface, 'Short Fall' is a simple ode to a lover in the early stages of a romance. Written in the margins is all of the overthinking, self-doubt, and introspection that can come with heady new love: 'Do you trust me like I want you to?'," writes Noel to The Coast in an email. The video, which Noel directed, "features a distinctly awkward but visually rich beach picnic that ends in a surprisingly dramatic move by the main character," she adds. "The song and video are explorations of the duality of relationships: what is lost? What is found?"

Watch the clip below:

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Julie Aubé brings flower power to the 2022 Halifax Urban Folk Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Julie Aubé brings flower power to the 2022 Halifax Urban Folk Festival

Here's all the nominees for the 2022 Music Nova Scotia awards

By Morgan Mullin

Here's all the nominees for the 2022 Music Nova Scotia awards

Here are all the musicians in the running for Music Nova Scotia's 2022 Artist-In-Residence

By Morgan Mullin

Here are all the musicians in the running for Music Nova Scotia's 2022 Artist-In-Residence

Review: Aquakultre brings back the house party with Don’t Trip

By Morgan Mullin

Review: Aquakultre brings back the house party with Don’t Trip
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

This weekend, Mocean Dance is going to change your idea of what dance can be

By Morgan Mullin

This weekend, Mocean Dance is going to change your idea of what dance can be

Julie Aubé brings flower power to the 2022 Halifax Urban Folk Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Julie Aubé brings flower power to the 2022 Halifax Urban Folk Festival

A buzzy movie starring The Sex Lives of College Girls's Amrit Kaur to shoot in Nova Scotia

By Morgan Mullin

A buzzy movie starring The Sex Lives of College Girls's Amrit Kaur to shoot in Nova Scotia

Grand Oasis announces Grand Reunion finale weekend headliners

By Morgan Mullin

Grand Oasis announces Grand Reunion finale weekend headliners

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group