WATCH: Halifax singer-songwriter Magnolia captures late summer vibes with new music video

M agnolia–the moniker of singer-songwriter Sophie Noel , a Halifax transplant by way of the Yukon—is about to be your new fave. Want proof? Her debut EP from back in the spring, Confluencer, provides ample sonic evidence, with its alt-pop-meets-new-folk sound .



But before the defence rests, we have one final item for you to review: Magnolia's newest music video, for the song "Short Fall."



As atmospheric as the ultimate oil painting of summer's bounty, the clip is the perfect Renaissance-meets-New-Romantic aesthetic for the dreamy tune. Bringing the softer side of Phoebe Bridgers into a space between bedroom pop and jazz, it's the repeat listen to hold you as summer slips into fall.



" On its surface, 'Short Fall' is a simple ode to a lover in the early stages of a romance. Written in the margins is all of the overthinking, self-doubt, and introspection that can come with heady new love: 'Do you trust me like I want you to?'," writes Noel to The Coast in an email. The video, which Noel directed, " features a distinctly awkward but visually rich beach picnic that ends in a surprisingly dramatic move by the main character," she adds. "The song and video are explorations of the duality of relationships: what is lost? What is found?"



Watch the clip below:



