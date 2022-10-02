Watch Dalhousie's Homecoming party end with police putting out a bonfire

Video of the mob scene Saturday night on Larch Street, when Dal's 2022 HoCo peaked with over 2,000 people there.

By

As surely as Dalhousie University warns its students not to have "unsanctioned street parties" at this time of year, hordes of young people wearing Dal shirts gather for the annual Homecoming party in the residential neighbourhood just north of Dal's Studley campus. HoCo 2022 started on Jennings Street, with public drinking—and urination—happening under the watchful eye of gathered police on sunny Saturday afternoon, October 1.

The police asked the people running the sound system to shut things down around 4pm, and the students dispersed. For neighbourhood residents, it was more annoying than dangerous. When one resident asked a student to stop peeing on a house, the student responded by citing the area's city councillor: "What are you going to do, call Waye Mason?"

But the night brought a second wave of partying around the corner on Larch Street, with more people and more damage. The same thing happened last year during HoCOVID festivities, with infamous video of someone stage-diving the crowd from a tree. This year, with tree branches downed by Hurricane Fiona lining the streets, partygoers started a bonfire in the middle of the street. We have video below of the scene taken by a neighbourhood resident known as Strand.

Police estimated the crowd as between 2,000 and 3,000 people to Strand, and there was a stabbing: Strand heard that from both a cop and a student "who was like, yeah, that's my friend that was stabbed." The video shows at least 20 cops on the scene. One cop complained to Strand that eight police who normally work in Dartmouth had been sent over to Halifax for the party, leaving just four police for all of Dartmouth on Saturday night. "He was really sort of mad about the chief of police," Strand says. "Like he's doing nothing."

Toward the end of the video, police successfully extinguish the bonfire—this was their second attempt to put it out—and apparently a cop is hit by something thrown by a partygoer. You can see several officers helping a cop up from the ground, and then two cops are supporting him to walk down the street.

But the police have also been accused of inappropriate use of force. Dalhousie Student Union president Aparna Mohan tweeted a thread with other video clips, saying "Students texted me saying @HfxRegPolice had begun to pepper spray, tear gas & jump partygoers at Larch Street tonight."

When reached Sunday morning by The Coast, Halifax Regional Police refused to give any comment about what happened during the Homecoming party.

Tags

About The Author

Kyle Shaw

Kyle is the editor of The Coast. He was a founding member of the newspaper in 1993 and was the paper’s first publisher. Kyle occasionally teaches creative nonfiction writing (think magazine-style #longreads) and copy editing at the University of King’s College School of Journalism.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

Dal slides HoCo no-no into warm fuzzy Fiona memo

By Kyle Shaw

Dal slides HoCo no-no into warm fuzzy Fiona memo

Updated: What Hurricane Fiona means to Halifax's weekend plans

By Morgan Mullin

Updated: What Hurricane Fiona means to Halifax's weekend plans

Board of Police Commissioners has no control over moonlighting cops

By Matt Stickland

Board of Police Commissioners has no control over moonlighting cops

Police board tries to get ready for next week’s evictions from People’s Park

By Matt Stickland

Police board tries to get ready for next week’s evictions from People’s Park
More »

Latest in City

What we learned from the final Fiona briefing

By Kaija Jussinoja

What we learned from the final Fiona briefing

How to apply for government money after Hurricane Fiona

By Kaija Jussinoja

How to apply for government money after Hurricane Fiona

What's open (and what's closed) after the storm

By Alyssa Goulart

What's open (and what's closed) after the storm

How to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day this weekend

By Kaija Jussinoja

How to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day this weekend
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Dal slides HoCo no-no into warm fuzzy Fiona memo

By Kyle Shaw

Dal slides HoCo no-no into warm fuzzy Fiona memo

How to apply for government money after Hurricane Fiona

By Kaija Jussinoja

How to apply for government money after Hurricane Fiona

What we learned from the final Fiona briefing

By Kaija Jussinoja

What we learned from the final Fiona briefing

Monday brings money from the province for storm relief

By Kaija Jussinoja

Monday brings money from the province for storm relief

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group