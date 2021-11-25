Washington Black series will be filming in Halifax

It smells like an Emmy win already: Washington Black, a nine-part miniseries adapted from Esi Edugyan's hit, Giller-winning novel of the same name, will film some episodes here in Halifax. Telling the story of George Washington “Wash” Black, an 11-year-old who escapes a 1800s sugar plantation in Barbados, and his mentor Medwin Harris, a leader in Halifax's Black community, the series delves into themes of self-discovery as the duo gallivants around the globe.

Variety reported in October that Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) will play Harris, and this week reports that Ernest Kingsley Jr. has been cast as Wash Black, with Iola Evans playing Wash’s love interest Tanna Goff. The series will air in Canada on Disney+ and is currently in pre-production.