Washington Black series will be filming in Halifax

The prestige TV program celebrates a connection to Halifax's African Nova Scotian roots.

It smells like an Emmy win already: Washington Black, a nine-part miniseries adapted from Esi Edugyan's hit, Giller-winning novel of the same name, will film some episodes here in Halifax. Telling the story of George Washington “Wash” Black, an 11-year-old who escapes a 1800s sugar plantation in Barbados, and his mentor Medwin Harris, a leader in Halifax's Black community, the series delves into themes of self-discovery as the duo gallivants around the globe.

Variety reported in October that Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) will play Harris, and this week reports that Ernest Kingsley Jr. has been cast as Wash Black, with Iola Evans playing Wash’s love interest Tanna Goff. The series will air in Canada on Disney+ and is currently in pre-production.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
