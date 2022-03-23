Golden Globe winner Sterling K. Brown plays Medwin Harris in the series.
Mark Mann Read more at: https://www.thecoast.ca/halifax/washington-black-series-will-be-filming-in-halifax/Content?oid=27585567
Golden Globe winner Sterling K. Brown plays Medwin Harris in the series.

Washington Black begins filming in Nova Scotia on March 28

The Hulu original series will film in locations across the province—including Halifax.

By

If you've had enough of movies shot in Vancouver masquerading as New York, it seems you're not alone: When it came time to shoot the limited-series Washington Black (adapted from Esi Edugyan's hit, Giller-winning novel of the same name), show runners decided to head to the story's real-life locale, filming the program right here in Nova Scotia—with some shoots even happening in Halifax.

Production of the series begins on March 28, making Washington Black one of the first sets to yell "action" since the provincial government announced a $23 million investment in Nova Scotia's film industry earlier this month.
Related
Behind the scenes of filmed-in-Nova Scotia TV series Pure, as seen in a Screen Nova Scotia promo video.

$23 million investment in Nova Scotia’s film industry has money for a soundstage: With that provincial money, premier Tim Houston’s government is also setting up a $15 million fund to support local movie production over the next five years.


Telling the story of George Washington “Wash” Black, an 11-year-old who escapes an 1800s sugar plantation in Barbados, and his mentor Medwin Harris, a leader in Halifax's Black community, the series delves into themes of self-discovery as the duo gallivants around the globe.

Variety reported last October that Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) will play Harris, while Ernest Kingsley Jr. has been cast as Wash Black. The series will air in Canada on Disney+.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

The Bus Stop Theatre does another round of renos

By Morgan Mullin

An illustration depicting the previous entryway to The Bus Stop Theatre.

7 reviews for made-in-Halifax Tunic

By Kyle Shaw

Andrew Shouldice’s Tunic is being hailed as a “deceptively cute” and “absolutely essential” game.

Home Is Where The Art Is proves the arts help the economy

By Morgan Mullin

The coalition wants politicians to designate the live performance sector as one of the “hardest hit” by COVID.

8 ways to celebrate St. Patty's Day 2022 in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

Award-winning celtic musician Shannon Quinn is performing a free, fiddle-focused set at The Carleton.
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

New 2SLGBTQ+ theatre festival OutFest arrives in Halifax April 26, 2022

By Morgan Mullin

New 2SLGBTQ+ theatre festival OutFest arrives in Halifax April 26, 2022

The Bus Stop Theatre does another round of renos

By Morgan Mullin

An illustration depicting the previous entryway to The Bus Stop Theatre.

Home Is Where The Art Is proves the arts help the economy

By Morgan Mullin

The coalition wants politicians to designate the live performance sector as one of the “hardest hit” by COVID.

8 ways to celebrate St. Patty's Day 2022 in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

Award-winning celtic musician Shannon Quinn is performing a free, fiddle-focused set at The Carleton.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.