The HRP budget is currently set to increase by over $2.9 million.
The HRP budget is currently set to increase by over $2.9 million.

Want to defund the Halifax police? Participate in this budget discussion tomorrow

By

Halifax Regional Council will soon vote on its municipal budget for the upcoming year, including what will be allocated to Halifax Regional Police—which at this rate will be $2.9 million more than originally projected for the 2022/23 fiscal year, bringing the total budget to over $90 million.

The hike was recommended by the Board of Police Commissioners on January 31, but before it gets final approval from council, Haligonians have a chance to voice their opinions at the city budget committee meeting happening tomorrow, Wednesday, February 23, beginning at 9:30am.

The public participation portion of the meeting allows anyone to speak on a given topic for up to five minutes. The Defund The Police group in Halifax says “multiple community members are attending to voice their concerns,” but there’s still the opportunity for more to sign up.

To sign up for the public participation portion of the meeting, contact the HRM clerk’s office (email clerks@halifax.ca or call 902-490-4210) by 4:30pm today, February 22 and provide your name, community of residence, email and phone number.

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions, and will be recorded and posted to YouTube for posterity’s sake.

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering everything from COVID-19 to small business to politics and social justice. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
Speaking of...

What defunding the police means in Halifax

By Victoria Walton

What defunding the police means in Halifax

New instructions to police expected to strengthen ban on street checks

By Lyndsay Armstrong

“Today's change makes it clear that police must use the criminal law standard of reasonable suspicion before detaining a person or collecting identifying information without their consent,” said Nova Scotia attorney general Brad Johns.

Police board seeks independent advice on independent review of shelter siege

By Victoria Walton

As seen on Zoom during the Board of Police Commissioners meeting are, clockwise from top left, chair Lindell Smith, Becky Kent, Halifax Regional Police chief Dan Kinsella and Harry Critchley.

Halifax police chief Kinsella defends use of force at the Memorial Library shelter protest

By Lyndsay Armstrong

“A number of my officers were assaulted yesterday, kicked, punched and head butted," said chief Kinsella. "That’s the situation they were faced with, and they responded appropriately.”
9 places to eat, shop and learn about Nova Scotia’s African heritage

By Victoria Walton

The Black Loyalist Heritage Centre in Shelburne.

Black women entrepreneurs are sharing their stories through this 28-day series

By Chris Stoodley

Blk Women in Excellence is a non-profit dedicated to supporting, educating and inspiring Black women in business.

Protest blockades are illegal in Nova Scotia

By Victoria Walton

Without police enforcement, Nova Scotia's laws against trucker protest blockades are as useful as a flat tire.

What’s the best way to help the houseless—shelter now or housing later?

By Victoria Walton

The warming centre isn’t fancy, but it’s a place to get out of the elements when there’s nowhere else to go.
Shakeup at Art Gallery of Nova Scotia as CEO Nancy Noble’s contract not renewed

By Morgan Mullin

Former Art Gallery of Nova Scotia CEO Nancy Noble, from a 2018 AGNS Facebook post.

What to expect when the Portapique Mass Casualty Commission public proceedings begin this week

By Lyndsay Armstrong

The Mass Casualty Commission is being led by three professionals: Nova Scotia Chief Justice J. Michael MacDonald (left), Toronto-based lawyer Kim Stanton (centre) and former Fredericton police chief Leanne Fitch (right).

Monday’s holiday is Nova Scotia Heritage Day, not Family Day

By Victoria Walton

At Grand Pré, vast fields on the valley floor give way to the North Mountain and Blomidon beyond.

Bright, fresh Latin flavours arrive in downtown Halifax at Bar Sofia

By Chris Stoodley

Bar Sofia’s dishes showcase vibrant Latin cuisine, featuring dishes like à la plancha bream flavoured with aji amarillo peppers, seared sardine escabeche and an adobo-roasted cauliflower chaufa brined for 24 hours.

