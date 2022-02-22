Want to defund the Halifax police? Participate in this budget discussion tomorrow

Halifax Regional Council will soon vote on its municipal budget for the upcoming year, including what will be allocated to Halifax Regional Police—which at this rate will be $2.9 million more than originally projected for the 2022/23 fiscal year, bringing the total budget to over $90 million.

The hike was recommended by the Board of Police Commissioners on January 31, but before it gets final approval from council, Haligonians have a chance to voice their opinions at the city budget committee meeting happening tomorrow, Wednesday, February 23, beginning at 9:30am.

The public participation portion of the meeting allows anyone to speak on a given topic for up to five minutes. The Defund The Police group in Halifax says “multiple community members are attending to voice their concerns,” but there’s still the opportunity for more to sign up.

To sign up for the public participation portion of the meeting, contact the HRM clerk’s office (email clerks@halifax.ca or call 902-490-4210) by 4:30pm today, February 22 and provide your name, community of residence, email and phone number.

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions, and will be recorded and posted to YouTube for posterity’s sake.