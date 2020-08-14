Wanderers' Chrisnovic N'sa shows off his moves on the field and on TikTok The 21-year-old Montrealer is in PEI with the team training for their first game of the season Saturday against Pacific FC.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!