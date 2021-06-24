JUNE

Curved Space

Studio 21 delivers a hearty dose of delicate pottery with a joint showcase by Debra Kuzyk and Ray Mackie, who have been crafting pieces together for three decades.

Jun 11-Jul 14, Studio 21, 5431 Doyle Street

Preserves, Small World and d i a s p o r a

A trio of showcases take over the windows at the Anna Leonowens Gallery, highlighting works by NSCAD students.

June 29-July 8, Anna Leonowens Gallery window, 1891 Granville Street, website

Commotion: A Contemporary Textile Art Show By The Saqa Atlantic Canada Region

A multi-artist exhibition rife with vibrant colours and textures pushing the envelope of textile and fabric art.

June 8-July 3, Cape Breton Centre for Craft and Design, 322 Charlotte Street, Sydney, free, website

What the Ocean Remembers

Six Atlantic Canadian artists share a virtual exhibition that’s in collaboration with the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, The Grenfell Art Gallery and The High Commision of Canada in the United Kingdom. Take in the works without the hefty plane fare by hitting up the online showcase at whattheoceanremembers.ca.

June 21-Dec 21, website

ITHA: The Livingroom

Ursula Johnson sets up at The Blue Building for her first solo exhibition in Nova Scotia since 2014.

June 24, The Blue Building, 2482 Maynard Street, free, website

We’jitu ta’n wetapeki elapsk~tekemkewey amalitaqn/Finding my roots through the art of sculpture

The Centre for Craft Nova Scotia hosts sculpture artist Gordon Sparks for his first solo exhibition. Be prepared to leave this show in awe.

June 18-July 17, Centre for Craft Nova Scotia, 1096 Marginal Road, free, website

TOIL HERE: Works From Mi’kma’ki

A collaboration between Mayworks and The Khyber that explores rural life, justice and seeks to disrupt preconceived notions of rural art in the Maritimes.

June 30-July 24, Khyber Centre for the Arts, 1880 Hollis Street, free, website

JULY

Mary Chow at Art 1274 Hollis

July 1-31, 1274 Hollis Street, website

Itsumani

Glenn Gear brings a combination of collage and animated works to the Ross Creek Arts Centre with this showcase, whose Inuktitut-language title roughly translates to “at the time”, hinting at its thematic exploration of the past.

July 1-Oct 31, 555 Ross Creek Road, Canning, free, website

Reverse Wave

The Yarmouth branch of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia comes roaring back to life with this show of 25 works from the Gallery’s permanent collection. The selection of prints range in themes, including landscape, topography, geography, geometry, abstraction and the domestic environment.

Opens July 2, Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, Yarmouth, 341 Main Street, website

Peggy’s Cove Area Festival of the Arts

If you've ever thought that the red-and-white lighthouse at Peggys Cove was picture-perfect, this fest goes to show you're not alone. Spread over two weekends and featuring 30-plus artists, this fest has a plein air painting session which will undoubtedly see fresh twists on the iconic view. If you spot a work you love, head back for weekend two, when you can peek into the makers' creative process.

July 7-18, 3581 St. Margarets Bay Road, Hubley, website

Tyranny

A multi-discipline, multi-artist showcase packed with notable names (Emily Falencki, Camille Turner and Mario Doucette, to name a few) arrives at the Halifax branch of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, aiming to confront dominant cultural narratives in its presented works.

Opens July 15, Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (Halifax), 1723 Hollis Street, website

Ivan Murphy

The abstract artist makes his Studio 21 debut.

Jul 16-Aug 11, Studio 21, 5431 Doyle Street

Decoding Nature Through Sound: Bioacoustics, Soundscapes and The Art of Close Listening

Bats: The most underrated animal? Probably. Learn about the extraordinary sonic powers of these fugly little fliers and how it inspires the art of Kelly Markovich at these two workshop/lectures.

Sat July 10, 1pm; Sat July 24, 8pm, Mount Saint Vincent University Art Gallery, 166 Bedford Highway, free, https://www.msvuart.ca/upcoming-programs/ to register

Piecing quiet

Artist Fuzzy Mall delivers this exhibit.

July 22-Aug 29, Centre for Craft Nova Scotia, 1096 Marginal Road, free, website

Mel Doiron

An installation of ceramics as part of the Centre For Craft’s Local Artist in Residence program.

July 22-Aug 29, Centre for Craft Nova Scotia, 1096 Marginal Road, free, website

AUGUST

Secrets are Reparations for Microaggressions

Sanaa Humayun and Kuina Ligvoet deliver this installation in the Khyber’s Window Gallery, comprised of a 70-patch quilt that is carefully made by hand, with a secret sewn into each square.

Aug 1-31, Khyber Centre for the Arts, 1880 Hollis Street, free, website.

Heather Crout at 1274 Hollis

Aug 1-31, 1274 Hollis Street, website.

HEAT WAVES group artist talk

Conclusion of HEAT WAVES artist-in-residence series.

Aug 12, 7pm, EYELEVEL Artist Run Centre, 2482 Maynard Street, free, website.

AND SOME SEPTEMBER SHOWS AS A BONUS

Outer Spaces, Inner Worlds

A combination art and poetry exhibit exploring Black Muslim identity in terms of resillience, joy and strength set to visuals from another world. Created by Farhiya Jama and Timaj Garad.

Sep 1-30, Khyber Centre for the Arts, 1880 Hollis Street, website

Between the Sea and Me

Sep 1-30, 1274 Hollis Gallery, 1274 Hollis, website