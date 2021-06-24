Curved Space
Studio 21 delivers a hearty dose of delicate pottery with a joint showcase by Debra Kuzyk and Ray Mackie, who have been crafting pieces together for three decades.
Jun 11-Jul 14, Studio 21, 5431 Doyle Street
Preserves, Small World and d i a s p o r a
A trio of showcases take over the windows at the Anna Leonowens Gallery, highlighting works by NSCAD students.
June 29-July 8, Anna Leonowens Gallery window, 1891 Granville Street, website
Commotion: A Contemporary Textile Art Show By The Saqa Atlantic Canada Region
A multi-artist exhibition rife with vibrant colours and textures pushing the envelope of textile and fabric art.
June 8-July 3, Cape Breton Centre for Craft and Design, 322 Charlotte Street, Sydney, free, website
What the Ocean Remembers
Six Atlantic Canadian artists share a virtual exhibition that’s in collaboration with the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, The Grenfell Art Gallery and The High Commision of Canada in the United Kingdom. Take in the works without the hefty plane fare by hitting up the online showcase at whattheoceanremembers.ca.
June 21-Dec 21, website
ITHA: The Livingroom
Ursula Johnson sets up at The Blue Building for her first solo exhibition in Nova Scotia since 2014.
June 24, The Blue Building, 2482 Maynard Street, free, website
We’jitu ta’n wetapeki elapsk~tekemkewey amalitaqn/Finding my roots through the art of sculpture
The Centre for Craft Nova Scotia hosts sculpture artist Gordon Sparks for his first solo exhibition. Be prepared to leave this show in awe.
June 18-July 17, Centre for Craft Nova Scotia, 1096 Marginal Road, free, website
TOIL HERE: Works From Mi’kma’ki
A collaboration between Mayworks and The Khyber that explores rural life, justice and seeks to disrupt preconceived notions of rural art in the Maritimes.
June 30-July 24, Khyber Centre for the Arts, 1880 Hollis Street, free, website
Mary Chow at Art 1274 Hollis
July 1-31, 1274 Hollis Street, website
Itsumani
Glenn Gear brings a combination of collage and animated works to the Ross Creek Arts Centre with this showcase, whose Inuktitut-language title roughly translates to “at the time”, hinting at its thematic exploration of the past.
July 1-Oct 31, 555 Ross Creek Road, Canning, free, website
Reverse Wave
The Yarmouth branch of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia comes roaring back to life with this show of 25 works from the Gallery’s permanent collection. The selection of prints range in themes, including landscape, topography, geography, geometry, abstraction and the domestic environment.
Opens July 2, Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, Yarmouth, 341 Main Street, website
Peggy’s Cove Area Festival of the Arts
If you've ever thought that the red-and-white lighthouse at Peggys Cove was picture-perfect, this fest goes to show you're not alone. Spread over two weekends and featuring 30-plus artists, this fest has a plein air painting session which will undoubtedly see fresh twists on the iconic view. If you spot a work you love, head back for weekend two, when you can peek into the makers' creative process.
July 7-18, 3581 St. Margarets Bay Road, Hubley, website
Tyranny
A multi-discipline, multi-artist showcase packed with notable names (Emily Falencki, Camille Turner and Mario Doucette, to name a few) arrives at the Halifax branch of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, aiming to confront dominant cultural narratives in its presented works.
Opens July 15, Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (Halifax), 1723 Hollis Street, website
Ivan Murphy
The abstract artist makes his Studio 21 debut.
Jul 16-Aug 11, Studio 21, 5431 Doyle Street
Decoding Nature Through Sound: Bioacoustics, Soundscapes and The Art of Close Listening
Bats: The most underrated animal? Probably. Learn about the extraordinary sonic powers of these fugly little fliers and how it inspires the art of Kelly Markovich at these two workshop/lectures.
Sat July 10, 1pm; Sat July 24, 8pm, Mount Saint Vincent University Art Gallery, 166 Bedford Highway, free, https://www.msvuart.ca/upcoming-programs/ to register
Piecing quiet
Artist Fuzzy Mall delivers this exhibit.
July 22-Aug 29, Centre for Craft Nova Scotia, 1096 Marginal Road, free, website
Mel Doiron
An installation of ceramics as part of the Centre For Craft’s Local Artist in Residence program.
July 22-Aug 29, Centre for Craft Nova Scotia, 1096 Marginal Road, free, website
Secrets are Reparations for Microaggressions
Sanaa Humayun and Kuina Ligvoet deliver this installation in the Khyber’s Window Gallery, comprised of a 70-patch quilt that is carefully made by hand, with a secret sewn into each square.
Aug 1-31, Khyber Centre for the Arts, 1880 Hollis Street, free, website.
Heather Crout at 1274 Hollis
Aug 1-31, 1274 Hollis Street, website.
HEAT WAVES group artist talk
Conclusion of HEAT WAVES artist-in-residence series.
Aug 12, 7pm, EYELEVEL Artist Run Centre, 2482 Maynard Street, free, website.
Outer Spaces, Inner Worlds
A combination art and poetry exhibit exploring Black Muslim identity in terms of resillience, joy and strength set to visuals from another world. Created by Farhiya Jama and Timaj Garad.
Sep 1-30, Khyber Centre for the Arts, 1880 Hollis Street, website
Between the Sea and Me
Sep 1-30, 1274 Hollis Gallery, 1274 Hollis, website
