Council kicks off budget round two in the only way it can Slowly.

We thought the end of this road was near the last time we wrote about it . But then COVID-19 happened and here we are—and the job is tougher this time around.The budget committee will meet again Wednesday May 13 at 1pm to discuss the revised 2021/22 budget , and likely a few more times after that, in order for everyone to have themselves heard and not agree. You can tune in here to watch councillors make value judgements on policy in real time. (Or, you can wait for the next TikTok —but only if this one gets 50 likes.)

Two TikTok's does not a commitment make. Halifax Regional Council's budget talks kick off. Cuts are on the agenda. # #fyp # #blindinglightschallenge

