Council kicks off budget round two in the only way it can 

COVID-19 »
Because let's be honest, none of us are getting a haircut for awhile.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 12/20
Your can't-miss streams to keep social despite the distance.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 11/20
The latest info, short and sweet, mostly from the province but also Halifax.
by TEAM COAST, May 11/20
An interactive timeline shows how we became the fifth province in a sad club.
by KYLE SHAW, May 7/20
When a pandemic meets a police force with a history of racism, who gets to decide what common sense means?
by CAORA MCKENNA, May 6/20
by SEYITAN MORITIWON, May 5/20
The latest info, short and sweet, mostly from the province but also Halifax.
by TEAM COAST, May 4/20
THE SCENE »
What to watch this week for social connection with physical distance.
by MORGAN MULLIN, May 4/20
"Use common sense” now that parks and trails are open, or they’ll be taken away quicker than the iPad at supper time.
by KYLE SHAW, May 1/20
CITY »
Public health rules say people have to stay one mattress-length apart, so you won’t get into trouble if you’re only moving a bed.
by KYLE SHAW, Apr 30/20