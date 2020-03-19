News + Opinion
May 12, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Council kicks off budget round two in the only way it can 

Slowly.

By
We thought the end of this road was near the last time we wrote about it. But then COVID-19 happened and here we are—and the job is tougher this time around.
Two TikTok's does not a commitment make. Halifax Regional Council's budget talks kick off. Cuts are on the agenda. ##fyp ##blindinglightschallenge

♬ original sound - tikcoast


The budget committee will meet again Wednesday May 13 at 1pm to discuss the revised 2021/22 budget, and likely a few more times after that, in order for everyone to have themselves heard and not agree. You can tune in here to watch councillors make value judgements on policy in real time. (Or, you can wait for the next TikTok—but only if this one gets 50 likes.) 

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

