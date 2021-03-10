Video report: Catch up on Halifax Regional Council’s March 9 meeting 

Yesterday was Halifax Regional Council’s last meeting on Microsoft Teams–the tech is switching to Zoom for the next meeting–and HRMs mayor and 16 councillors looked in to cracking down on illegal dumping, heard from Halifax Water and the Halifax Partnership, moved a development proposal for a 13-storey building at 2438 Gottingen Street forward to the next ring of approvals and updated its winter trail-maintenance protocols in parks.

How to keep up with it all? If you're us, you spend seven hours covering the webcast meeting. If you're you, you get our coverage delivered in handy video form, complete with commentary from Coast city editor Caora McKenna.

This video is produced from our live Instagram council coverage. To check out those original posts head to the latest highlight on The Coast's Instagram page.