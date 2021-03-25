Video report: Catch up on Halifax Regional Council’s March 23 meeting 

Struggling to keep up with what’s going on at city hall? That’s what we’re here for! All the details delivered in an easy-to-digest format that keeps you in the know without putting you to sleep.



This week Halifax Regional Council made it through its first virtual meeting on Zoom. That was a switch from the Microsoft Teams video conferencing software council had been using until this point in the pandemic, and there were fewer technical difficulties than you might have expected. But any virtual space faced serious competition from Tuesday’s IRL weather. You could tell the councillors were keen to meet quickly as a gorgeous March spring day heated up outside. They ripped through the agenda in record time, approving clarified rules for boulevard gardens and incentive funding for heritage homes in Schmidtville and Old South Suburb.

