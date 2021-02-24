Video report: Catch up on Halifax Regional Council's Feb 23 meeting 

Halifax Regional Council talked accessible taxis, heritage designation for a house on Coburg Road, the Navigator Street Outreach program and boulevard gardens at its regular Tuesday, February 23 meeting. Plus people from parks and rec and Discover Halifax came to council to unveil the city's new Integrated Tourism Master Plan.

How to keep up with it all? If you're us, you spend five hours covering the webcast meeting. If you're you, you get our coverage delivered in handy video form, complete with commentary from Coast city editor Caora McKenna. Pour yourself a fresh cup of coffee, put your feet up, hit play, and 20 minutes from now you can get on with your day confident you know what you need to know about what's going on at city hall.

