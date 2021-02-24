Video report: Catch up on Halifax Regional Council's Feb 23 meeting 

Halifax Regional Council talked accessible taxis, heritage designation for a house on Coburg Road, the Navigator Street Outreach program and boulevard gardens at its regular Tuesday, February 23 meeting. Plus people from parks and rec and Discover Halifax came to council to unveil the city's new Integrated Tourism Master Plan.
How to keep up with it all? If you're us, you spend five hours covering the webcast meeting. If you're you, you get our coverage delivered in handy video form, complete with commentary from Coast city editor Caora McKenna. Pour yourself a fresh cup of coffee, put your feet up, hit play, and 20 minutes from now you can get on with your day confident you know what you need to know about what's going on at city hall.
This video is produced from our live Instagram council coverage. To check out those original posts head to the latest highlight on The Coast's Instagram page.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
CITY »
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
Updates by TEAM COAST, Feb 22/21
COVID-19 »
Vaccine delays mean the province is now 25,000 doses short of expectations, but Strang isn’t worried.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 17/21
CITY »
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
Updates by TEAM COAST, Feb 15/21
COVID-19 »
Nova Scotia says goodbye to travellers from Newfoundland, leaving PEI as our sole invitees
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 9/21
COVID-19 »
Starting February 8, up to 100 people can be inside a venue.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 8/21
CITY »
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
Updates by TEAM COAST, Feb 8/21
SHOPTALK »
Check out Niambi Tree’s designs at this weekend’s Taking Blk History pop-up market.
By VICTORIA WALTON, Feb 24/21