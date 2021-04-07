Video report: Catch up on Halifax Regional Council’s April 6 meeting 

Life in Halifax gets better when more of its citizens know what's going on. Once you've watched this video, you'll be the most-informed-on-city-hall friend in your friend group, and that's a good thing.

For instance, you can tell your friend to think twice before they litter at Shubie Park—because fines and enforcement are getting heftier.

You can point out the window the next time you're driving down Highway 7 and say, "hey, did you know they're planning on redeveloping the former Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children into a community hub with commercial spaces, affordable housing and more?"

When arriving on the peninsula coming over the MacKay bridge thinking about how fucked up it is that Halifax just decided to bulldoze an entire community of African Nova Scotians, you can know that 54 years later Halifax is still working to make up for what it did, with Lindell Smith's motion for an Africville Visioning Process approved by council.

The Coast's city editor Caora McKenna talks you through all that and more in this video recap of council’s Tuesday, April 6 meeting.



