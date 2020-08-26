Underground Snax will satisfy your sweet tooth and give you nostalgia 

click to enlarge
Dunkaroos!? Take my money!
van Humber was laying on his couch one night in 2019 when the idea of selling rare and exotic snacks popped into his head. “That night, as I created the Instagram account, I started getting some traction,” he says.
Humber placed an order for Fruity Pebbles, Cotton Candy Captain Crunch, Sour Patch Kids cereal, and Pepsi blue. In no time, they were sold out.
By June the same year, he officially launched UnderGround Snax
—and hasn’t stopped growing his “snack stash” since.
The company curates and sells snacks drinks and candies that are only available in certain parts of the world, like the pineapple-flavoured Crush soda that’s sold only in Newfoundland, or hard-to-find Dunkaroos just like the ones Humber remembers eating while growing up.
The owner says it’s rewarding to give people the childhood nostalgia they experience when they find out he sells products like Big League Chew gum or chocolate Moon Pies.
From the get-go, people loved the idea of getting rare snacks, and Humber soon got his first retail client: Now We’re Cookin’
convenience store in Herring Cove. Now there are seven stores in Halifax that sell products from Underground Snax. “We’re trying to essentially create this culture around snacks that essentially nobody has done before,” Humber says.
Last September, MaryJanes Smokeshop owner Scott Doucette reached out to Underground Snax for a partnership on products like popular Haribo gummies and limited-edition cereals. “We put them in four stores right off the hop,” Doucette says.
Underground Snax also ships internationally, including to a large customer base in the United States. “They don’t get ketchup Doritos. We can ship those to the States,” Humber says.
Social media has been instrumental in getting the word out and helping to find new products and suppliers. “We have multiple distributors and multiple people we work with,” says Humber.
Underground Snax started reaching a global scale in February, shipping to Australia and the United Kingdom frequently as well. “It’s been moving extremely quick,” Humber says. “And we’re at the level now where we’re about to now quadruple what we’ve already quadrupled,” says Doucette, who recently brought in Trevor Andrew aka The Gucci Ghost
as their head of marketing.
Doucette says with Andrew on board, the company will continue to refine its products by region. “It’s now about to go on a global market where we’re actually curating snacks for individual countries,” Doucette says.
The team of five—including businessman Vaughan Hachey in Ontario and Vince Kennedy as their Newfoundland connection—are now working toward opening up their first brick and mortar storefront in St John’s, Newfoundland. “We’re super amped about that,” Humber says.
The store, which Doucette hopes will be the “first of many,” is set to open in early September.
To fulfill your childhood dreams of Fruity Pebbles and Pepsi Blue for dinner, check out the Underground Snax website
.