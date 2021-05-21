News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

May 21, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

To test testing, Halifax Central Library's rapid testing site is one site where tests are being tested. THE COAST

To test testing, Halifax Central Library's rapid testing site is one site where tests are being tested. THE COAST

Two swabs for the price of one 

Testing testing, the province is using PCRs to confirm the accuracy of rapid tests.

By

Tags: ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (May 17-22)
Rankin reveals longer lockdown
Record review: Century Egg’s Little Piece of Hair hits hard
On witnessing the atrocities of war and colonialism in the digital age
10 jobs available in the fight against COVID-19
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, May 20   (COVID-19)
  2. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, May 19   (COVID-19)
  3. Rankin reveals longer lockdown   (COVID-19)
  4. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, May 18   (COVID-19)
  5. 5 charts for 5,000 cases   (COVID-19)
  6. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (May 17-22)   (COVID-19)
  7. Why 75% herd immunity is really 85% vaccinated   (COVID-19)
  8. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  9. 10 jobs available in the fight against COVID-19   (COVID-19)
  10. Hooked on a feeling   (Arts + Culture)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.