Two must-see indie plays are showing in Halifax this May

While it’s over 100 days until the return of the Halifax Fringe Festival—the yearly celebration of unjuried theatre and DIY plays—fans of indie theatre will have lots to tide them over in late May.

First up, over at Neptune Theatre’s Scotiabank Stage, is the world premiere of local playwright Katerina Bakolias’s ‘Til Death Do Us Part. Showing from May 25-29, the play bills itself as a farce that explores the limits of love, marriage and devotion when a couple that’s about to wed wakes up to a dead stranger in their bed. It’s being produced by Halifax’s Kick At The Dark Theatre, which won the 2016 Merritt Award for Outstanding Production by a New or Emerging Company and also took home the Halifax Fringe Fest award for best performance for its last play.