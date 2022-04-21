Jeopardy!/The Coast
Your friend Mattea Roach has now won 13 games and more than $285,000 USD.

Two degrees of Mattea Roach

Does everyone in Nova Scotia have a connection to the Jeopardy! star from Halifax?

Canadians are a proud bunch. We love to boast about homegrown celebs whenever they're in the news, whether it's Ryan Reynolds, Drake or Celine Dion.

In the Maritimes, that's only amplified further. Our undying love of Elliot Page, Sarah McLachlan and Sidney Crosby runs as deep in our veins as our need to say "it's the wind that'll get ya."

And now Halifax gets to claim a new celebrity: Mattea Roach.

The Jeopardy! champion hails from Halifax, having been born here and attending Sacred Heart School before moving to Toronto in recent years. She is a natural star, both charming and talented at the game—People raved about her 12th win in a row, on Wednesday, and Advocate touted her as a "Lesbian Jeopardy! Champ"—but she hasn't forgotten her roots.

"My family thought it was very important that I say I'm from Halifax," Roach told the show's host. "But I've also lived in Calgary for a couple years when I was younger, and Moncton, which is where I learned French."

In true Nova Scotia fashion, everyone in town is talking about Mattea Roach, who's won 13 games as of today, and plays number 14 Friday. The bus driver on your morning commute, the barista at the coffee shop downtown, and yer Ma who went to school with her Da back in Cape Breton.

I put the question to Twitter earlier this week: What are your two degrees of separation from the most iconic thing to come out of the Maritimes since the time Willem Dafoe shopped at the Yarmouth Sobeys? And lots of people came through with their connections.

Let's start with the obvious. Sacred Heart is one of Halifax's top private schools, so a few Haligonians know her from there.

But it gets a bit more niche when it's an unexpected "friend of a friend" situation.

And then we get to the very Maritime extended family relations.

A special shout out to Roach's mom who seems to have many colleagues.

A Cape Breton heritage will follow you everywhere.

And finally, the quintessential small-town Nova Scotia way that you know everyone (and their business) all the time.

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering everything from COVID-19 to small business to politics and social justice. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
