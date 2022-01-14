Two buzzy Van Gough exhibits coming to Halifax

These days, his origin story teeters into the space between myth and fairytale, for it's hard to imagine a time when "Starry Night" wasn't well-loved to the point of ubiquity.
But our appetite for Van Gough's contoured forms, bold brushwork and lush colours is in no fear of waining—and now, two new, multimedia exhibits coming to Halifax in 2022 promise to be visual feasts.
The globally trending exhibit Van Gough 360 lands in HRM at The Halifax Forum on May 27. The exhibit promises an immersive experience of 300 of the painter's most famous canvases, projected in 360 degree panoramas on huge screens. Music and "a mix of different fields of art that only an immersive multimedia format can offer" round out the experience, the exhibit's site adds. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $37.85.
The second celebration of the father of Expressionism coming to town is an exhibit titled Beyond Van Gough. Arriving at the Halifax Convention Centre February 11-20, this immersive exhibit of 300 paintings promises "cutting-edge projection technology" and a mind-boggling "over 4 trillion content pixels" alongside an original musical score, delivering a higher-than-high-definition experience. Tickets for Beyond Van Gough start at $24.