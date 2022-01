Two buzzy Van Gough exhibits coming to Halifax

I





a mix of different fields of art that only an immersive multimedia format can offer" round out the experience, the exhibit's site adds. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $37.85.

click to enlarge vangough360.ca Van Gough 360 arrives at The Forum May 27.

cutting-edge projection technology" and a mind-boggling "

Beyond Van Gough start at $24. over 4 trillion content pixels" alongside an original musical score, delivering a higher-than-high-definition experience. Tickets forstart at $24.

f Vincent Van Gough was able to visit the future,-style, he'd surely be unable to believe it: That the Dutch painter—and OG sadboi—could go from scraping by below the poverty line during his lifetime, selling only one painting (to a doctor who likely felt sorry for him) to being one of the biggest cultural touchstones of modern art. It feels like a story so far-fetched even Dickens would scrap it. And yet, it's exactly what happened to Van Gough, as countless films and books attest.These days, his origin story teeters into the space between myth and fairytale, for it's hard to imagine a time when "Starry Night" wasn't well-loved to the point of ubiquity.But our appetite for Van Gough's contoured forms, bold brushwork and lush colours is in no fear of waining—and now, two new, multimedia exhibits coming to Halifax in 2022 promise to be visual feasts.The globally trending exhibitlands in HRM at The Halifax Forum on May 27. The exhibit promises an immersive experience of 300 of the painter's most famous canvases, projected in 360 degree panoramas on huge screens. Music and "The second celebration of the father of Expressionism coming to town is an exhibit titled. Arriving at the Halifax Convention Centre February 11-20, this immersive exhibit of 300 paintings promises