Two big-ticket drag shows are coming to Halifax in March 2022

Priyanka, Icesis, Jimbo and more. Details about what the show includes are sparse, though there is an adult content warning on the show's promo material.





$52.56-$115.58 while the latter show's tickets start at $63.50.

efore COVID hit, Halifax was enjoying a rising prominence in the North American drag community. While our seaside city has long been a celebrated hub of local talent, the late 2010s saw more and more touring drag royalty include a stop in Halifax as part of their tours: Names like Alyssa Edwards, Trixie Mattel and Shangela had made the city gag with sickening shows from 2016 to 2019. Now, in what feels like a return to normal, two big-ticket drag performances are coming to Halifax this month. The first—slated to hit the Rebecca Cohn stage March 21 at 8pm—is Jinkx Sings Everything, a camp karaoke, comedy and storytelling show starring none other thanalum Jinkx Monsoon.Later this month—March 29 and 30—WAR on the Catwalk brings a whopping 10 formercontestants to the Rebecca Cohn stage, includingTickets for Jinxks Sings Everything and WAR on the Catwalk are both available through the Dalhousie Arts Centre website . Jinxks tickets range from