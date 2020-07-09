News + Opinion
October 11, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Twenty two yes/no questions with Halifax Regional Council candidates 

Should HRM have rent control? Defund the police? Have you read the entire street check report? and more.

By
click image The Coast put the answers to these questions and more into an easy-to-navigate web broswer app to help you learn about the candidates and cast your vote.
The Coast asked candidates a series of yes/no questions about who they are, their life experiences, and what they think. Of the 82 candidates who signed up to run, 58 answered the survey.

To browse each candidate's answers, check out the mobile browser app we made to help the people of Halifax make a decision about who to vote for. Click here to open it and explore your district's candidates, read our profiles of each candidate, and be a click away from reaching out to them via phone or text—in case there are still questions you need answers to.

The results paint a telling picture of the experience and ideas the people who are running for council have—and are a preview into the direction council will take over the next four years in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Though unable to enact it into legislation, the majority of candidates think Halifax should have rent control.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-10-11_at_1.47.38_pm.png

Even though the majority of candidates are homeowners, not renters.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-10-11_at_1.47.30_pm.png

The majority of candidates don't think HRM should defund the police...
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-10-11_at_1.50.35_pm.png

...but the majority of candidates haven't read the entire street check report, either.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-10-11_at_1.47.48_pm.png

While Halifax Transit is one of the biggest portfolios councillors have to work on, only a quarter of candidates actually have a transit pass.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-10-11_at_1.48.05_pm.png

Unfortunately, in the year of our lord 2020, one-fifth of candidates still said no when asked if they're a feminist.  
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-10-11_at_1.48.19_pm.png

But almost three-quarters of candidates have passed the "has had a job where they had to use an industrial mop" litmus test, so there's a chance things won't be all bad when the election is said and done.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-10-11_at_1.47.54_pm.png

To see how the candidates in your district answered these questions and more, click here.


Add a comment

