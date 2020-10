Twenty two yes/no questions with Halifax Regional Council candidates 

click image The Coast put the answers to these questions and more into an easy-to-navigate web broswer app to help you learn about the candidates and cast your vote.

T

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

To see how the candidates in your district answered these questions and more, click here.





he Coast asked candidates a series of yes/no questions about who they are, their life experiences, and what they think. Of the 82 candidates who signed up to run, 58 answered the survey.To browse each candidate's answers, check out the mobile browser app we made to help the people of Halifax make a decision about who to vote for. Click here to open it and explore your district's candidates, read our profiles of each candidate, and be a click away from reaching out to them via phone or text—in case there are still questions you need answers to.The results paint a telling picture of the experience and ideas the people who are running for council have—and are a preview into the direction council will take over the next four years in Halifax Regional Municipality.Though unable to enact it into legislation, the majority of candidates think Halifax should have rent control.Even though the majority of candidates are homeowners, not renters.The majority of candidates don't think HRM should defund the police......but the majority of candidates haven't read the entire street check report, either.While Halifax Transit is one of the biggest portfolios councillors have to work on, only a quarter of candidates actually have a transit pass.Unfortunately, in the year of our lord 2020, one-fifth of candidates still said no when asked if they're a feminist.But almost three-quarters of candidates have passed the "has had a job where they had to use an industrial mop" litmus test, so there's a chance things won't be all bad when the election is said and done.