News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

July 13, 2021 News + Opinion » City

Trudeau calls NS child care funding key to “a feminist recovery” from COVID 

Rankin says daycare will cost around $10 per day by 2026, but critics want to see help sooner.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

“We don’t want another Trinity Bellwoods” for Halifax shelters
African Nova Scotian Justice Institute an Atlantic first
First look: Slowly Slowly ethical fashion and beauty shop
NS adds 264 beds for long-term care, needs 1,300
Halifax Fringe Festival’s 2021 event is a-go
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. “We don’t want another Trinity Bellwoods” for Halifax shelters   (City)
  2. Phase 4 brings radical reopening on Wednesday   (COVID-19)
  3. First look: Slowly Slowly ethical fashion and beauty shop   (Shoptalk)
  4. 16 changes in Phase 2 of Nova Scotia’s reopening plan   (City)
  5. Striking Chronicle Herald workers file complaint to the Labour Board   (News)
  6. African Nova Scotian Justice Institute an Atlantic first   (City)
  7. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Jul 12   (COVID-19)
  8. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Jul 13   (COVID-19)
  9. Nova Scotia's slowing vax uptake hurts national rank   (COVID-19)
  10. What the vaccine plateau means for Phase 4 opening   (COVID-19)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.