The annual Pride softball game Dykes vs Divas returns for a (style) league of their own.
Beacon Head Studio
The annual Pride softball game Dykes vs Divas returns for a (style) league of their own.

Today at Halifax Pride: July 24

All the fun to be had at the festival's closing day.

By

It's the final day of the 2022 Halifax Pride festival. Make the most of every last minute with this guide to what's on, featuring all-ages drag shows and more:

Today's top billing goes to Pride's annual fest-closing adventure, the Dykes vs Divas softball game. The sporting event/ball-diamond-turned-runway is held at the Canada Games Baseball Diamond, on the Halifax Common. You can cheer on the city's best pitchers and catchers from 4-6pm.

A pair of shows by Dis-drag! are held today: Families will flock to the all-ages show Dis-drag! is doing with Dragtopia at The Bus Stop Theatre at 11am. The pay-what-you-can gig sees local queens impersonating Disney princesses. Dis-drag!'s second show of the day—8:30pm at The Bus Stop Theatre—takes the nostalgia and turns it 19+.

A free HIV self-test pop-up booth will be located on the south Common at 1:30pm, near the ball diamond where Dykes vs Divas will be held.

Pride Review: A sharing circle is the place to decompress post-fest. Held at 3pm at St. John's United Church, 6025 Stanley Street.

The McPhee Centre for Creative Learning is throwing a youth pride picnic at 4pm at Christ Church in Dartmouth.

A campfire and screening of the family movie Hotel Transylvania 3: Transformania will be held at 6pm at St. John's United Church, 6025 Stanley Street.

Sackville Summer Concerts: Pride Edition sees Andrew Muise and Roy Angel performing a free set at Sackville's Acadia Park. The show starts at 7pm.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

Today at Halifax Pride: July 23

By Morgan Mullin

Today at Halifax Pride: July 23

Today at Halifax Pride: July 22

By Morgan Mullin

Today at Halifax Pride: July 22

How Sarah Murphy and Olivier Coeffard are keeping the (heart)beat of Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal

By Morgan Mullin

How Sarah Murphy and Olivier Coeffard are keeping the (heart)beat of Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal (2)

Today at Halifax Pride: July 21

By Morgan Mullin

Today at Halifax Pride: July 21
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Today at Halifax Pride: July 23

By Morgan Mullin

Today at Halifax Pride: July 23

Today at Halifax Pride: July 22

By Morgan Mullin

Today at Halifax Pride: July 22

Halifax musician-producer Erin Costelo chosen as part of nation-wide Women in the Studio program.

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax musician-producer Erin Costelo chosen as part of nation-wide Women in the Studio program.

So, you wanna see some fireworks in Halifax this weekend?

By Morgan Mullin

So, you wanna see some fireworks this weekend?

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group