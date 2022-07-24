Today at Halifax Pride: July 24

I t's the final day of the 2022 Halifax Pride festival. Make the most of every last minute with this guide to what's on, featuring all-ages drag shows and more:



Today's top billing goes to Pride's annual fest-closing adventure, the Dykes vs Divas softball game. The sporting event/ball-diamond-turned-runway is held at the Canada Games Baseball Diamond, on the Halifax Common. You can cheer on the city's best pitchers and catchers from 4-6pm.



A pair of shows by Dis-drag! are held today: Families will flock to the all-ages show Dis-drag! is doing with Dragtopia at The Bus Stop Theatre at 11am. The pay-what-you-can gig sees local queens impersonating Disney princesses. Dis-drag!'s second show of the day—8:30pm at The Bus Stop Theatre—takes the nostalgia and turns it 19+.



A free HIV self-test pop-up booth will be located on the south Common at 1:30pm, near the ball diamond where Dykes vs Divas will be held.



Pride Review: A sharing circle is the place to decompress post-fest. Held at 3pm at St. John's United Church, 6025 Stanley Street.



The McPhee Centre for Creative Learning is throwing a youth pride picnic at 4pm at Christ Church in Dartmouth.



A campfire and screening of the family movie Hotel Transylvania 3: Transformania will be held at 6pm at St. John's United Church, 6025 Stanley Street.



Sackville Summer Concerts: Pride Edition sees Andrew Muise and Roy Angel performing a free set at Sackville's Acadia Park. The show starts at 7pm.