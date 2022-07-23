pride.jpg

Today at Halifax Pride: July 23

Here's what's happening at the final Saturday of the fest.

It's closing weekend at Halifax Pride, but that doesn't mean that things are slowing down. From underground dance parties to a smattering of drag shows, here's what's happening today at the annual event:

Today's marquee event is the Electronic Family Reunion, a showcase at Grand Parade that sees Mz Worthy, Detroit's DJ Minx and Jules Bangsworth deliver a high-femme, high-energy dance party. The event is held from 7-11pm—and while entry is free, reserving your spot via the Halifax Pride site is never a bad move.

At 11am, the So Fetch! dog walk has dog lovers heading to Point Pleasant Park for a group stroll.

Halifax drag queen Zara Matrix has had a busy pride, performing all over the city and keeping the party going. She's not slowing down on Saturday: Her show Brunching Beauties is held at The Carleton at noon. It costs $20.

Legends 2, the drag show focused on celeb impersonations, is held at the Marriott Harbourfront's Harbourstone Pourhouse at both 1:30 and 8pm. Email marlee.tomes@mariott.com for tickets.

At 2pm, the Rainbow-Palooza Pride Family Picnic is held at Lower Sackville's Acadia Park. The free event aims to connect trans and queer families from across HRM.

At 9pm, the 19-and-older Underground Love Affair: Leather and Harness Dance Party sees The Seahorse dance floor heating up. Tickets are $12 in advance and $20 at the door.

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast
