Submitted
Kim Harris is a co-headliner of the LHM Records showcase, alongside local acts Hillsburn and Keeper E.

Today at Halifax Pride: July 22

All the fun to be had at the festival today.

By

The final weekend of Pride is officially underway, and its schedule shows no signs of slowing down. Here's all that's happening today, July 22, as part of the annual event:

 Today's marquee event is the LHM Records showcase, a free outdoor concert featuring local musicians and label-mates Hillsburn, Kim Harris, Keeper E. and Waants at Grand Parade at 7pm. The show is free, but tickets are encouraged for entry and are available through Pride's site.
Related
Review: Keeper E.'s new album is airy, effortless bedroom pop

Review: Keeper E.'s new album is airy, effortless bedroom pop: The Halifax singer-songwriter's new album is for fans of Sky Ferreira, Stars and Billie Eilish.

Friday's slate kicks off with Jazzercise at noon on the Garrison Grounds (part of Citadel Hill and Pride's event HQ all fest long), lead by a local drag queen.

An interfaith service will be held at Garrison Grounds at 2pm.

At 4:30pm, Garrison Grounds play host to a closed hangout for trans and non-binary folks.

Newly-out queer youth are welcome to the QueerIRL Panel, held at the John W. Lindsay YMCA. The 7pm talk sees youth discussing identity, asking questions, and making new connections. Hosted by The Youth Project, this event is free.
Related
Did you hear the one about Dartmouth’s indie comedy scene?

Did you hear the one about Dartmouth’s indie comedy scene?: Comedian-led rooms focused on inclusion are reshaping what’s funny.

The Big Queer Comedy Show kicks off at 8pm at the Doubletree Hilton Dartmouth. $15 advance and $20 day-of, the showcase features headliner Adrienne Gabrielle.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

How Sarah Murphy and Olivier Coeffard are keeping the (heart)beat of Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal

By Morgan Mullin

How Sarah Murphy and Olivier Coeffard are keeping the (heart)beat of Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal (2)

Today at Halifax Pride: July 21

By Morgan Mullin

Today at Halifax Pride: July 21

Prismatic Festival announces 2022 lineup

By Morgan Mullin

Prismatic Festival announces 2022 lineup

Today at Halifax Pride: July 19

By Morgan Mullin

Today at Halifax Pride: July 19
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Today at Halifax Pride: July 21

By Morgan Mullin

Today at Halifax Pride: July 21

Meet Zara Matrix, Halifax's biggest Lady Gaga fan

By Morgan Mullin

Meet Zara Matrix, Halifax's biggest Lady Gaga fan

How Sarah Murphy and Olivier Coeffard are keeping the (heart)beat of Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal

By Morgan Mullin

How Sarah Murphy and Olivier Coeffard are keeping the (heart)beat of Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal (2)

Prismatic Festival announces 2022 lineup

By Morgan Mullin

Prismatic Festival announces 2022 lineup

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group