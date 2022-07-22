Today at Halifax Pride: July 22

Today's marquee event is the LHM Records showcase, a free outdoor concert featuring local musicians and label-mates Hillsburn, Kim Harris, Keeper E. and Waants at Grand Parade at 7pm. The show is free, but tickets are encouraged for entry and are available through Pride's site.
An interfaith service will be held at Garrison Grounds at 2pm.
At 4:30pm, Garrison Grounds play host to a closed hangout for trans and non-binary folks.
Newly-out queer youth are welcome to the QueerIRL Panel, held at the John W. Lindsay YMCA. The 7pm talk sees youth discussing identity, asking questions, and making new connections. Hosted by The Youth Project, this event is free.