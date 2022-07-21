James MacLean
Best of Halifax 2021 winner Alicia Mccarvell gives a talk at Pride's Garrison Grounds stage tonight at 7pm.

Today at Halifax Pride: July 21

All the fun to be had at the festival today.

By

Today's a jam-packed day at Halifax Pride, with a host of activities running the gamut from community care to straight-up celebrating (and some, of course, are a mix of the two). Here's everything happening today at the summer festival:

Today's marquee events (yes, plural) includes the sold-out drag and wrestling show Glory Hold, held at Pier 21 at 6:30pm and filled with the buzziest names in local wrestling. Tonight is also The Glitch: Gaga Night—one of Pride's biggest parties and a total celebration of Lady Gaga's songbook, performed by drag queen Zara Matrix and guests at 10pm at The Seahorse. Also, over at Pride HQ (the Garrison Grounds on Citadel Hill), TikTok superstar Alicia McCarvell is giving a free talk at 7pm as part of the fest's official speaker series.
At 11am, a 2Spirit drum demonstration is held at the Garrison Grounds.

At 2pm at the Garrison Grounds, a free, 2Spirit storytelling session will be held.

At 4:30pm, the Garrison Grounds will host a hangout for newcomers that's free. Meet new friends over music and snacks!

A virtual screening of the play What To Expect When You're Not Expected will be held via Zoom. This free event requires advance registration.

Flyin' Solo: A Hilariously Heartwarming Dragsical takes the stage at the Grafton Street Dinner Theatre at 8pm. Stuffed with Broadway hits and songs from the likes of Legally Blonde, the show costs $25 a ticket.

Meanwhile, a showcase of queer musicians will be held at The Loose Cannon at 9pm.

