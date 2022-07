Today at Halifax Pride:July 19

H

Jill Saulnier, Olympic gold and silver medalist in women’s hockey. Hailing from Halifax, Saulnier will discuss being queer on the Olympic stage. The free talk kicks off at 7pm on the Garrison Grounds of Citadel Hill.

will unpack ideas around what navigating consent means relation to each other, cis/straight partners, and the world around us," an event description states. The workshop is free and masks are required.





alifax Pride continues its colourful celebrations with a slate of events for July 19. Here's all the things to see and do this Tuesday evening at the festival:Today's biggest event is undoubtably Drag Bingo, which sees local royalty Elle Noir and Kristi Davidson hosting an evening of hi-jinx as you dab your way to riches. Held at the Pride Festival's main site—the Garrison Grounds on Citadel Hill—advance tickets are required for this event, but can be purchased through the festival website . The fun starts at 9pm, tickets start at $15—and if cost is a barrier keeping you from attending, you're encouraged to email fiona@halifaxpride.com.Tall ships and tall heels are a match made in heaven—so a bevy of drag queens performing on the historic Silva feels like the perfect pride mix. The boat—located on the Halifax waterfront—tours the harbour at sunset as Zara Matrix and a crew of other drag royalty perform a nautical-tinged show. Advance tickets are required for the 8:30pm event. They are $50 and can be purchased via Zara Matrix's website The evening speakers series continues with a chat by"Queerly and freely: exploring consent culture and 2SLGBTQ+ experiences" is a workshop held at 6pm at Radstorm (2177 Gottingen Street). It "An online lecture at 6pm titled "Decolonizing Gender and Sexuality from a Jewish Perspective"—led by the region's first queer and non-binary rabbi—is held via Zoom. The talk is free but you must register in advance