Today at Halifax Pride: July 17

The World of Yousuf Karsh: A Private Essence at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21. Join other art-lovers to take in the photos from noon to 4pm, without having to pay admission.



alifax Pride makes sure that Sunday really is fun day with a full slate of festival offerings. Here's everything to do at the annual 2SLGBTQ+ celebration this July 17:The Queer Music Fest—held at the festival's main stage site on the Garrison Grounds (located at Citadel Hill) is today's marquee event. The rock band Partner is headlining the free concert, which runs from 1-5pm.An all-ages youth and elders storytelling salon takes place at the Garrison Grounds at 6pm.There's also the Halifax Pride Comedy Show, a 19-and-older laugh-fest held at the Garrison Grounds at 8:30pm. Tickets are $5 or pay-what-you-can.From 9:30am-1pm, Glitter Bean Cafe is hosting a pay-what-you-can pamphlet binding workshop.Centennial Arena (27 Vimy Avenue) hosts a free queer skate and hockey game from noon until 2pm.Drag queens will be busking on the Halifax waterfront from noon to 3pm near the Sackville landing. It's free—but it's etiquette to tip buskers if you watch an entire performance."Eye See You" is a meet-up to experience the portrait showcaseSpill The Tea Pride Party takes place at Point Pleasant Summer House (in Point Pleasant Park) from 2:30-5:30pm.