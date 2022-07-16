Today at Halifax Pride: July 16

The Pride parade kicks off at noon, departing on a new route that begins on Ahern Avenue near Citadel High. Here's all the details on the parade's route and where to watch it.
UNtoxticated Queers—the sober meet-up, hang-out that's all ages—takes place at 5:30pm on the Garrison Grounds.
The Grind—one of Pride's biggest dance parties—is also held on July 16. The $5/pay-what-you-can show features a host of the hottest local DJs at the Garrison Grounds. Doors open at 8:30pm.
There's a free, 10:30am workout on the Halifax Common with North Endurance.
The annual women's dance takes place from 8pm-1:30am on Saturday, in the Guild Hall of the Atlantica Hotel on Robie Street. Tickets are $20 day-of.
Nightshade: Kinky Colours 7 is a black light party happening at the Atlantica Hotel on Robie Street from 9pm-1am. Tickets at the door are $32 plus tax for this 19-and-old event.