Today at Halifax Pride: July 16

I

t's the third day of the 2022 Halifax Pride Festival—and one of the busiest of the annual event, thanks to the return of the parade. But that's not the only thing happening on Pride's packed agenda. Here's all there is to do on July 16 at the fest:The Pride parade kicks off at noon, departing on a new route that begins on Ahern Avenue near Citadel High. Here's all the details on the parade's route and where to watch it Another marquee event happening July 16? Drag on the Main Stage, a show filled with local drag artists that's taking over the Garrison Grounds stage (on Citadel Hill) at 2pm. It's the perfect cap-off to the parade!UNtoxticated Queers—the sober meet-up, hang-out that's all ages—takes place at 5:30pm on the Garrison Grounds.The Grind—one of Pride's biggest dance parties—is also held on July 16. The $5/pay-what-you-can show features a host of the hottest local DJs at the Garrison Grounds. Doors open at 8:30pm.There's a free, 10:30am workout on the Halifax Common with North Endurance.The annual women's dance takes place from 8pm-1:30am on Saturday, in the Guild Hall of the Atlantica Hotel on Robie Street. Tickets are $20 day-of.Nightshade: Kinky Colours 7 is a black light party happening at the Atlantica Hotel on Robie Street from 9pm-1am. Tickets at the door are $32 plus tax for this 19-and-old event.