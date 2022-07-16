The pride parade makes its return on July 16 at noon.
halifaxpride.com screenshot
The pride parade makes its return on July 16 at noon.

Today at Halifax Pride: July 16

It's parade day at Halifax Pride!

By

It's the third day of the 2022 Halifax Pride Festival—and one of the busiest of the annual event, thanks to the return of the parade. But that's not the only thing happening on Pride's packed agenda. Here's all there is to do on July 16 at the fest:

The Pride parade kicks off at noon, departing on a new route that begins on Ahern Avenue near Citadel High. Here's all the details on the parade's route and where to watch it.

Related
Halifax is hosting a Pride Parade for the first time since the pandemic started on July 16.

All you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Pride Parade: A new route marks the July 16 event, which begins at noon.

Another marquee event happening July 16? Drag on the Main Stage, a show filled with local drag artists that's taking over the Garrison Grounds stage (on Citadel Hill) at 2pm. It's the perfect cap-off to the parade!

UNtoxticated Queers—the sober meet-up, hang-out that's all ages—takes place at 5:30pm on the Garrison Grounds.

The Grind—one of Pride's biggest dance parties—is also held on July 16. The $5/pay-what-you-can show features a host of the hottest local DJs at the Garrison Grounds. Doors open at 8:30pm.

There's a free, 10:30am workout on the Halifax Common with North Endurance.

The annual women's dance takes place from 8pm-1:30am on Saturday, in the Guild Hall of the Atlantica Hotel on Robie Street. Tickets are $20 day-of.

Nightshade: Kinky Colours 7 is a black light party happening at the Atlantica Hotel on Robie Street from 9pm-1am. Tickets at the door are $32 plus tax for this 19-and-old event.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

Today at Halifax Pride: July 15, 2022

By Morgan Mullin

Drag queen Peppermint performs at The Bump tonight.

All you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Pride Parade

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax is hosting a Pride Parade for the first time since the pandemic started on July 16.

Today at Halifax Jazz Festival for Friday July 15

By Morgan Mullin

Perfume Genius headlines Halifax Jazz Festival on Friday.

Today at Halifax Pride: July 14, 2022

By Morgan Mullin

Canadian pop-punk princess Fefe Dobson headlines Halifax Pride's QTBIPOC showcase on July 14.
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

All you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Pride Parade

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax is hosting a Pride Parade for the first time since the pandemic started on July 16.

Today at Halifax Pride: July 15, 2022

By Morgan Mullin

Drag queen Peppermint performs at The Bump tonight.

Today at Halifax Jazz Festival for Friday July 15

By Morgan Mullin

Perfume Genius headlines Halifax Jazz Festival on Friday.

Q&A: Perfume Genius wants to make you move—and transcend your body

By Morgan Mullin

Q&A: Perfume Genius wants to make you move—and transcend your body

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group