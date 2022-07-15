Drag queen Peppermint performs at The Bump tonight.

Today at Halifax Pride: July 15, 2022

Everything happening today as part of the 2SLGBTQ+ celebration.

Friday, July 15 is a booked-and-busy day for Halifax Pride, with a host of happenings taking place both at Garrison Grounds (the main location of the event) and elsewhere around the city. Here's what's on:

Today's headlining event is The Bump, an annual Pride party held at 8:30pm at Garrison Grounds featuring both local and international drag artists. Drag queen Peppermint (from season nine of RuPaul's Drag Race) headlines this year's $5/pay-what-you-can show.

At 1pm, a pride tea party is held at Evergreen House (26 Newcastle Street, Dartmouth), complete with sweets and rainbow sugar.

At 3pm, a workshop on sign-making and craftivism is held at St. John's United Church (6025 Stanley Street). Meanwhile at the Atlantica Hotel on Robie Street, 3pm is the start time of a seminar on pup play.

Hal-Con hosts a roleplaying games workshop at 5pm on the event's discord.

At 5:30pm, a speed friending session is held at the Garrison Grounds. It's also the start time for a bike ride party on the Halifax Common.

6:30pm sees the start of a barbecue for the Rainbow Refugees association, held at Garrison Grounds.

At 9pm, a bear ball is held at The Atlantica Hotel on Robie Street.

