Image via Facebook
Canadian pop-punk princess Fefe Dobson headlines Halifax Pride's QTBIPOC showcase on July 14.

Today at Halifax Pride: July 14, 2022

By

It's the opening day of Halifax Pride and there's a whole rainbow of events to mark the occasion. Here's what's happening and where:

The QTBIPOC showcase—which sees Canadian pop-punk throwback Fefe Dobson headlining—acts as today's marquee event. It features a host of local drag talent and kicks off at 8pm on the Garrison Grounds (HQ for Halifax Pride 2022). Cost is $5 or pay what you can.

At 8:45pm, the Pride kickoff party (which doubles as a premiere party for Canada's Drag Race) takes place at Mayflower Curling Club (3000 Monaghan Drive).

A free drag dance class with local queen Anna Mona-Pia will be held at House of Eights at 8:15pm.

Halifax Gay Men's Chorus has an open rehearsal at 7pm at St. Andrew's Church (6036 Coburg Road).

The Garrison Grounds play host to a football learn and play session with the CFL at 6pm.

At 5:30, a block party takes over Argyle Street while a workshop on equity and inclusion happens at Pier 21.

The Pride flag raising will be held at 5pm at Grand Parade square. 

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

Today at Halifax Jazz Festival for Thursday July 14

By Morgan Mullin

Julie Doiron plays at St. Matthew's United Church tonight at 7:30pm.

Everything you need to know about Buskerfest, the 2022 Halifax Buskers Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Fire eaters spinning flames at Buskerfest.

Lunenburg Doc Fest announces finalists in its inaugural live pitch contest

By Morgan Mullin

Israel Ekanem has made over 13 short movies in just four years. He's in the running for a prize from The Lunenburg Doc Fest that will help him create a short documentary.

This year, Halifax is celebrating July 1 differently

By Morgan Mullin

Cheryl Copage-Gehue, Indigenous Community Engagement Advisor for HRM’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, says "It's not been about canceling Canada Day or trying to take it away. It's about creating opportunities that all the diverse voices—and the first people of this territory—have an opportunity, also, to showcase our history and culture, our shared history and culture.”
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Four can’t-miss Nova Scotian acts to see at the 2022 Halifax Jazz Festival

By Morgan Mullin

See Morgan Toney's groundbreaking take on the fiddle at Jazz Fest's July 15 afternoon showcase.

Q&A: Perfume Genius wants to make you move—and transcend your body

By Morgan Mullin

Q&A: Perfume Genius wants to make you move—and transcend your body

Halifax's Capella Regalis Men & Boys Choir launches new, free program for girls

By Morgan Mullin

The Capella Regalis Men & Boys Choir has been a vital part of Halifax's music scene since its founding in 2010.

Everything you need to know about Buskerfest, the 2022 Halifax Buskers Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Fire eaters spinning flames at Buskerfest.

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group