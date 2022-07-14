Julie Doiron plays at St. Matthew's United Church tonight at 7:30pm.
Today at Halifax Jazz Festival for Thursday July 14

Your daily brief on the landmark music festival.

By

Day two of the 2022 Halifax Jazz Festival has no shortage of toe-tapping tunes. Here's the full rundown of what to see and hear:

Half Moon Run with Andy Shauf play the waterfront main stage (the corner of Salter Street and Lower Water Street) at 8pm. Day-of tickets are $60.52.

Julie Doiron plays St. Matthew's United Church at 7:30pm. Tickets are $30 day-of.

Other shows today:
The "Horns to Eternity" showcase at The Seahorse Tavern, 8pm.

Mark Riley Band, Arsoniste and Behrooz Mihankhah play the free daytime show at the festival main stage from noon to 2pm.

Willem Paynter and friends play a free show at Obladee Wine Bar at 7pm.

Jazz Night at The Local at 9pm.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
