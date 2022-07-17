Riley Smith photo
Reeny Smith closes out Jazz Fest 2022 with The Mellotones on Sunday July 17.

Today at Halifax Jazz Festival for Sunday July 17

All the need-to-know info for the event's closing day.

It's the final day of Halifax Jazz Festival's 2022 event. Here's how to ring every last drop of fun (and music) out of the fest, with complete listings:

Halifax party-staters The Mellotones share the main stage (located at Salter Street and Lower Water Street on the Halifax waterfront) with a slate of special guests, including R&B powerhouse Reeny Smith. This free show begins at 7pm.

Sunday's free daytime showcase at the main stage kicks off at noon featuring Tuesday Night Band, Chebucto Big Band and a tribute to Don Palmer.

The Creative Music Workshop (an annual part of the fest) celebrates its latest class with a free closing concert at Halifax Central Library at noon.

The Hydrostone Park hosts a free show at noon featuring Carolyn Curry, Geordie Haley, Eriana Willis and The Tritones.

The Local (part of The Seahorse complex at 2037 Gottingen Street) hosts its Fat Sundays: NOLA Jazz show at 4pm.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
