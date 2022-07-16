Chris Nicholls
Molly Johnson plays the Jazz Fest main stage Saturday night.

Today at Halifax Jazz Festival for Saturday, July 16

Grammy-winner Alex Cuba graces the main stage on Saturday night.

Day four of Jazz Fest 2022 is a stacked day of shows around the city. Here's the rundown of all the live music the annual event is sharing today:

Molly Johnson and Grammy winner Alex Cuba are the headlining act for July 16, playing the main stage (on the Halifax waterfront, at the corners of Salter Street and Lower Water Street) at 8pm. Day-of tickets are $30.

Saturday's free, daytime show at the main stage features Global Centric Brass Band, Zamani and Superfluid Collective & Kxng Wooz. It kicks off at noon.

A 7pm tribute to Halifax Jazz Fest titan and local music legend Jerry Granelli will be held at St. Matthew's Church.

Jocelyn Gould plays The Carleton at 8pm. Day-of tickets are $27.50. Gould is also holding a workshop at Halifax Central Library at 2pm (which is free).

The Hydrostone Park heats up with a free Saturday show at noon featuring Morgan Zwicker, Sam Wilson, Patricia Watson and Mike Cowie.

Ferry Terminal Park also hosts a free daytime show, with Ally Fiol, Kick & Yonelis, Dhara Fitzgerald and NSHJ Funk Unit. It begins at 10am.

Willem Paynter continues his mutli-day stand at Obladee Wine Bar with another free, 7pm show.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Today at Halifax Pride: July 16

By Morgan Mullin

The pride parade makes its return on July 16 at noon.

Today at Halifax Pride: July 15, 2022

By Morgan Mullin

Drag queen Peppermint performs at The Bump tonight.

All you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Pride Parade

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax is hosting a Pride Parade for the first time since the pandemic started on July 16.

Today at Halifax Jazz Festival for Friday July 15

By Morgan Mullin

Perfume Genius headlines Halifax Jazz Festival on Friday.
