Today at Halifax Jazz Festival for Friday July 15

Perfume Genius headlines the fest tonight.

Day three of the 2022 Halifax Jazz Festival also features one of the event's biggest names this year: Art-rocker Perfume Genius. Here's a lowdown on today's schedule for the major music event:

The Weather Station opens for Perfume Genius at the Festival Main Stage (located on the Halifax waterfront at the corners of Salter Street and Lower Water Street) at 8pm. Day-of tickets are $45.
Q&A: Perfume Genius wants to make you move—and transcend your body

Q&A: Perfume Genius wants to make you move—and transcend your body: Mike Hadreas talks drama and disassociation in advance of Halifax Jazz Fest show.

At 11am, the main stage hosts a free, Indigenous showcase featuring fiddle wunderkind Morgan Toney, buzzy newcomer Dee Dee Austin and the legendary Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers.

Larnell Lewis—considered by some music lovers to be one of the world's best living drummers—takes the stage at St. Matthew's Church with Joy Lapps Band tonight at 7pm. Day of tickets are $35.

"Trio-ness: J. Granelli, Jay Clayton and Jamie Saft" takes place at The Seahorse at 8pm.

At The Carleton, the Joel Miller Group performs with Kenji Omae at 8:30pm.

Over at Obladee Wine Bar, Willem Paynter and friends give a free 7pm showcase.

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
