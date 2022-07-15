Today at Halifax Jazz Festival for Friday July 15

The Weather Station opens for Perfume Genius at the Festival Main Stage (located on the Halifax waterfront at the corners of Salter Street and Lower Water Street) at 8pm. Day-of tickets are $45.
Larnell Lewis—considered by some music lovers to be one of the world's best living drummers—takes the stage at St. Matthew's Church with Joy Lapps Band tonight at 7pm. Day of tickets are $35.
"Trio-ness: J. Granelli, Jay Clayton and Jamie Saft" takes place at The Seahorse at 8pm.
At The Carleton, the Joel Miller Group performs with Kenji Omae at 8:30pm.
Over at Obladee Wine Bar, Willem Paynter and friends give a free 7pm showcase.