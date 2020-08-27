News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

August 27, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Tinder and masturbating can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 

The good news is that protecting against COVID looks a lot like protecting against STIs.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. What'll it take to see someone other than an old white man running this province?   (City)
  2. Plans are in the works for Canada's only Black hair school to open in Halifax   (City)
  3. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  4. The fruit flies in your kitchen are laying about 2,000 eggs a day   (City)
  5. Where to go when you gotta go   (Hot Summer Guide)
  6. No word yet on whether or not Nova Scotia will start using Health Canada's COVID Alert app   (City)
  7. Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting August 24   (COVID-19)
  8. Frosh weeks move (mostly) online in the age of COVID   (City)
  9. Inside Canada’s foreclosure playground   (City)
  10. Two HRM properties get heritage status   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Reality Bites

More »

City

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.