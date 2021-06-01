Timeline of Nova Scotia’s 2021 reopening plan When phases start and lockdown rules change as we recover from COVID's third wave.

The third wave of infections is losing strength, and the province has a five-phase plan for gradually lifting restrictions and getting out of lockdown this summer. Timing of each phase isn't set in stone by top doc Robert Strang—there's a range that can be influenced COVID activity and vaccination uptake, leading to potential confusion about what happens when. But this timeline breaks it all down so you know where things stand, and what GIFs represent what phases.

