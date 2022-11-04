Tickets for Shania Twain's June 2023 Halifax gig go on sale today, November 4.

Prices start at $130.50.

By

Let's go girls! It's time to bust out the credit cards and refresh Ticket Atlantic's site in your browser, because Shania Twain's 2023 Halifax show is going on sale today, November 4, at 10am. Part of an extensive tour stopping everywhere from Las Vegas to Moncton, Halifax's show will be held June 12 at the Scotiabank Centre.

While fans are most likely safe to hope for any of Twain's many classic hits ("Man! I Feel Like a Woman", "Who's Bed Have Your Boots Been Under" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" are my top three setlist bets), the tour also announces the return of the landmark musician on a full scale: An upcoming album titled Queen of Me—her first new music in five years and first album in about a decade—predates the tour, dropping in February. So far, the album's lead single "Last Day of Summer" holds the poppy promise of what Twain's always done best.

If it feels like the country star's name has been everywhere lately, you're not wrong: Earlier this year, Netflix debuted a documentary about the Canadian legend's life, titled Not Just a Girl.

Personally, I'm just glad Halifax gets to get in on the comeback. Tickets for the show start at $130.50 and climb to $1264.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

The Rolling Stones: UNZIPPED comes to Halifax this December

By Morgan Mullin

The Rolling Stones: UNZIPPED comes to Halifax this December

Lisa LeBlanc will play Halifax as part of February 2023 Maritime tour

By Morgan Mullin

Lisa LeBlanc will play Halifax as part of February 2023 Maritime tour

Joel Plaskett Emergency announces February 11 Halifax show

By Morgan Mullin

Joel Plaskett Emergency announces February 11 Halifax show

Jimmy Rankin has a Christmas present for you

By Kyle Shaw

Jimmy Rankin has a Christmas present for you
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Sue Goyette's new book Monoculture asks us to value the forest before we lose it

By Morgan Mullin

Sue Goyette's new book Monoculture asks us to value the forest before we lose it

The Rolling Stones: UNZIPPED comes to Halifax this December

By Morgan Mullin

The Rolling Stones: UNZIPPED comes to Halifax this December

Lisa LeBlanc will play Halifax as part of February 2023 Maritime tour

By Morgan Mullin

Lisa LeBlanc will play Halifax as part of February 2023 Maritime tour

Joel Plaskett Emergency announces February 11 Halifax show

By Morgan Mullin

Joel Plaskett Emergency announces February 11 Halifax show

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group