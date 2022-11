Tickets for Shania Twain's June 2023 Halifax gig go on sale today, November 4.

L

et's go girls! It's time to bust out the credit cards and refresh Ticket Atlantic's site in your browser, because Shania Twain's 2023 Halifax show is going on sale today, November 4, at 10am. Part of an extensive tour stopping everywhere from Las Vegas to Moncton, Halifax's show will be held June 12 at the Scotiabank Centre.While fans are most likely safe to hope for any of Twain's many classic hits ("Man! I Feel Like a Woman", "Who's Bed Have Your Boots Been Under" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" are my top three setlist bets), the tour also announces the return of the landmark musician on a full scale: An upcoming album titled—her first new music in five years and first album in about a decade—predates the tour, dropping in February. So far, the album's lead single "Last Day of Summer" holds the poppy promise of what Twain's always done best.If it feels like the country star's name has been everywhere lately, you're not wrong: Earlier this year, Netflix debuted a documentary about the Canadian legend's life, titled Not Just a Girl.Personally, I'm just glad Halifax gets to get in on the comeback. Tickets for the show start at $130.50 and climb to $1264.