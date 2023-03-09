 This weekend in Halifax | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
The Crevice is a live, original sitcom filming at The Bus Stop Theatre March 10, 17 and 24.

This weekend in Halifax

The days are slowly getting longer and Halifax's calendar of events is filling up with all kinds of must-see, must-do fun, from a screening of Ashley McKenzie's buzzy new flick to Villages' big album release show at The Marquee. Here's where to go and what to do to maximize those precious weekend hours:

Witness War on the Catwalk (March 9 and 10)

Some of the biggest stars in drag—like RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Trinity the Tuck and Brooke Lynn Heights, the first Canadian to make it on RuPaul's Drag Race—werk the runway at this live showcase, held at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium. Tickets start at $44.50, available via the Dal Arts Centre site.

Watch The Crevice live taping (March 10, 17 and 24)

The Crevice, a retro-steeped sitcom that's filmed live from The Bus Stop Theatre stage, is returning for its second season with three instalments in March. It follows a pair of best friends and their mothers as they navigate loneliness, dating and alcoholism. "Come revisit all the heartwarming moments and paranoid delusions of our first season," say show creators Rebecca Falvey and Meghan Hubley in The Bus Stop's announcement of the series. Showtime is 8pm.


See Villages w/Sorrey live (March 10)

An absolute banger of a rock show is taking place at The Marquee this Friday night as alt-trad troubadours Villages come to Halifax  to celebrate the band's new album, Dark Island, at this release concert. Indie rock darling Sorrey opens the 8pm show, which is $29.07 in advance and $34.20 day-of. Get tix via Sonic Concerts's site

See Queens of the Qing Dynasty (March 10 and 11)

Carbon Arc, the indie film venue on Summer Street, serves up a two-day dose of major movie magic with a screening of Cape Breton director Ashley McKenzie's follow-up to her critically adored breakthrough flick, Werewolf. McKenzie will be on deck at both screenings of Queens of the Qing Dynasty, which traces the unlikely friendship between a neurodiverse teen and the international student who is her care worker. Tickets for the 7pm showings are available via the theatre's site

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Meet the fibre artist who made a sweater of her favourite Maud Lewis painting

Women in art history celebrated with new national exhibit that highlights 3 Nova Scotians

This week in Halifax

A host of Halifax's hottest drag royalty wants to take you to the Moulin Rouge!

Halifax will host the Junos in 2024

Women in art history celebrated with new national exhibit that highlights 3 Nova Scotians

Meet the fibre artist who made a sweater of her favourite Maud Lewis painting

Rapper Pat Stay's family "shocked," heartwarmed after weekend benefit event raises $200K

