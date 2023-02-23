This weekend in Halifax

T
he weekend is as good as here, so it's time to make the most of it! Here is The Coast's expert-picked guide to what's happening around Halifax from Feb 23-26, from an orchestral rendition of a Dr. Dre album to The Beaches' Halifax concert to the return of the Halifax Black Film Festival.
Get ready to light up the group chat:
Catch a flick at the Halifax Black Film Festival (Feb 24-28)
The seventh annual celebration of Black filmmakers and their stories kicks off on February 24 at Cineplex Park Lane, with a screening of the must-see AISHA
(which stars Black Panther
's Letitia Wright). The flick—screening at 7pm tells the story of a Nigerian woman's years-long limbo within Ireland's opaque immigration system. Tickets are available via the HBFF fest site for $20.
Save room for more popcorn, though: The fest is screening over 70 titles in total, which you can watch online or at Park Lane. Peep the full fest listings here.
Groove to an orchestral rendition of Dr. Dre's 2001 (Feb 24)
The Marquee will be bumpin' as one of west coast hip hop's OG kings gets his flowers at this tribute show. Dre's second solo effort is basically the birth of the G-Funk sound, so seeing it spun into an orchestral rendition—complete with visuals—promises to be a trip. Get tix for the 6pm show (which are $55 in advance and $60 day-of) via the venue's site
.
Rock out with The Beaches (Feb 24)
One of the most exciting rock acts in Canada, The Beaches are playing a sold-out show at The Light House Arts Centre on Feb 24. Maybe you're one of the lucky ones who snagged a ticket?
Dance at the Dino Disco (Feb 25)
The Discovery Centre's latest exhibit is all about dinosaurs, with an artist reimagining 14 prehistoric species based on real-life fossils. There's never a bad time to check it out, but 9pm-midnight on Feb 25 might just be the *best* time to, as an adults-only silent disco descends on the space. Dance, drink and geek out! Tickets and details via The Discovery Centre site
.
See Karlene Marie Presents Saraka! (Feb 26)
This showcase at The Carleton is an African Heritage Month celebration—and an excuse to see some of the city's top jazz heads get together and make music. Vocalist Karlene Marie leads the charge, and the event's name, as the venue puts it, "takes its inspiration from a Caribbean immigrant mama’s name for day-old food mixed with a fresh, simple ingredient to bring one nourishing, completely delicious and affordable new meal to the family table." The 7pm show is $23.50 plus tax, available via The Carleton's site.
See Paper Beat Scissors in concert (Feb 26)
An intimate house show might just be the best way to bask in the softly-unfurling sounds of Montreal singer-songwriter Paper Beat Scissors. Venue details for this Side Door show are confirmed once tickets are purchased. Speaking of, tickets are $20 or pay-what-you-can and showtime is 6pm. Get all the info you need here
