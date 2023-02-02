 This Weekend in Halifax | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Morgan Toney is the co-pioneer of the genre “Mi’kmaltic"—a blend of Mi'kmaq and Celtic traditions. He performs alongside Ashley MacIsaac and Symphony Nova Scotia this weekend.

This Weekend in Halifax

Yes, yes, the nights are long and the days cold, but that excuse isn't gonna cut it this weekend: There is simply too much interesting, noteworthy stuff happening in Halifax as February starts for you to spend time couch-bound. Instead, light up the group text with some of the following options and find yourself some fun that's yours for the taking.

Catch a groove at Pier 21's Calypso celebration (Feb 2)

The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 hosts this celebration of Caribbean music that, as organizers put it, sees “Trinidadian-born saxophonist and composer Jesse Ryan teams up with pianist Eddie Bullen and percussionist Garreth Burgess for a deep dive into the connections between jazz and afro-Caribbean music.” The free event kicks off at 7pm, but pre-registration secures your spot.

See two top-tier fiddlers as Ashley MacIsaac and Morgan Toney perform with Symphony Nova Scotia Feb 3-4


Ashley MacIsaac has long held a reputation as an exemplar of Cape Breton's fiddle tradition—and talent. Now, he knights the next generation as Morgan Toney—an ECMA nominee who blends Celtic and Mi'kmaq music traditions—as the two shred onstage at this Symphony Nova Scotia show. Held at 7:30pm at the Rebecca Cohn auditorium, tickets are available via Symphony NS's site.

Watch Adult Adoption at Carbon Arc's season opener Feb 3-4


Carbon Arc's winter slate kicks off with a screening of this 2023 indie flick directed by buzzy filmmaker Karen Knox. It traces the story of Rosy, a former crown ward who aged out of foster care but now, at 25, craves the connection of a family. Her search for a paternal figure is at turns funny, frightening, weird and heartwarming. Already gaining comparisons to the cult classic Juno, it shows at 7pm and advance tix are available via Carbon Arc's site.

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
