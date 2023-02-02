This Weekend in Halifax

Catch a groove at Pier 21's Calypso celebration (Feb 2)
See two top-tier fiddlers as Ashley MacIsaac and Morgan Toney perform with Symphony Nova Scotia Feb 3-4
Ashley MacIsaac has long held a reputation as an exemplar of Cape Breton's fiddle tradition—and talent. Now, he knights the next generation as Morgan Toney—an ECMA nominee who blends Celtic and Mi'kmaq music traditions—as the two shred onstage at this Symphony Nova Scotia show. Held at 7:30pm at the Rebecca Cohn auditorium, tickets are available via Symphony NS's site.
Watch Adult Adoption at Carbon Arc's season opener Feb 3-4
Carbon Arc's winter slate kicks off with a screening of this 2023 indie flick directed by buzzy filmmaker Karen Knox. It traces the story of Rosy, a former crown ward who aged out of foster care but now, at 25, craves the connection of a family. Her search for a paternal figure is at turns funny, frightening, weird and heartwarming. Already gaining comparisons to the cult classic Juno, it shows at 7pm and advance tix are available via Carbon Arc's site.