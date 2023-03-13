 This week in Halifax | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
The Board Room Cafe is calling all Swifites for trivia on March 15.

This week in Halifax

Taylor Swift trivia and more midweek good times for March 13-15.

By

Get ready to light up the group chat: here's your going-out guide for March 13-15, proof that there's tons to do and see in the city every night of the week.

See Isabella Samson take the stage with Factory Girls (March 13)

The Stage at St. Andrew's makes Mondays lit with its series of women and gender-diverse headlining shows. This week proves no different with a double dose of folky freshness. The all-ages show starts at 7:30pm, with tickets costing $19.47 via eventbrite.

Test your fandom at Taylor Swift Trivia (March 15)

If you also didn't snag tickets to the Eras tour, you'll be in good company here: Two free trivia sessions (one at 6pm, one at 9pm) are bound to be full 0f diehard Swifties to obsess with and face off against. Register now via eventbrite to ensure your team will have a table: here for 6pm; here for 9pm.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
