This week in Halifax

G

et ready to light up the group chat: here's your going-out guide for March 13-15, proof that there's tons to do and see in the city every night of the week.

See Isabella Samson take the stage with Factory Girls (March 13)

Test your fandom at Taylor Swift Trivia (March 15)

The Stage at St. Andrew's makes Mondays lit with its series of women and gender-diverse headlining shows. This week proves no different with a double dose of folky freshness. The all-ages show starts at 7:30pm, with tickets costing $19.47 via eventbrite If you also didn't snag tickets to the Eras tour, you'll be in good company here: Two free trivia sessions (one at 6pm, one at 9pm) are bound to be full 0f diehard Swifties to obsess with and face off against. Register now via eventbrite to ensure your team will have a table: here for 6pm