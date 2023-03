This week in Halifax

M

Test your knowledge at Nacho Bingo (March 7)





Word-nerd out at Dart Speak (March 7)

Catch Dan Vorstermans in concert (March 8)

See C ompagnie Marie Chouinard perform (March 8)

idweek blues? We don't know her. We're too busy soaking up the vibrant cultural scene Halifax has on offer all nights of the week—like intimate concerts at one of your favourite craft beer haunts (that'sCompagnie Marie Chouinard to The Cohn auditorium). Here's to making your next event notification a fun one with the following picks:Live Art Dance—the Halifax performing arts company that brings world-class dance to our city on the reg—is at it again: Compagnie Marie Chouinard, one of Montreal's hottest dance companies, is hitting the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium stage March 8 thanks to Live Art Dance. The 8pm show ( which costs $15-$40, available via Live Art's site ) consists of solos and duets, almost all of which are new or new re-workings from one of the country's top choreographers. See the dancers in action in this snippet from the show: