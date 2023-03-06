 This week in Halifax | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
via Live Art Dance
Compagnie Marie Chouinard, one of Montreal's hottest dance companies, performs a new, noteworthy work in Halifax on Wednesday, March 8.

This week in Halifax

Live Art Dance's season-closing show, Dan Vorstermans plays Stillwell Freehouse and more fun for March 6-8.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
Midweek blues? We don't know her. We're too busy soaking up the vibrant cultural scene Halifax has on offer all nights of the week—like intimate concerts at one of your favourite craft beer haunts (that's Dan Vorstermans's March 8 Stillwell Freehouse set) or world-class live performance (that'd be Live Art Dance bringing Montreal sensation Compagnie Marie Chouinard to The Cohn auditorium). Here's to making your next event notification a fun one with the following picks:

Test your knowledge at Nacho Bingo (March 7)

Brightwood Brewery is the place to be on Tuesdays, as a special nacho menu makes trivia an even sweeter (er, cheesier?) hang out. The free fun starts at 7pm, but it's a good idea to reserve your table in advance.

Word-nerd out at Dart Speak (March 7)

An open mic for local writers, this Tufts Cove Writers' Collective meet-up is the space to test-drive your novel-in-progress or hear some other authors sharing five-minute snippets. Held at the Dart Gallery, the 7-9pm event is pay what you can.

Catch Dan Vorstermans in concert (March 8)

The local music scenester delivers a chill solo set at Stillwell Freehouse. There's no cover and tunes start at 7pm.

See Compagnie Marie Chouinard perform (March 8)

Live Art Dance—the Halifax performing arts company that brings world-class dance to our city on the reg—is at it again: Compagnie Marie Chouinard, one of Montreal's hottest dance companies, is hitting the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium stage March 8 thanks to Live Art Dance. The 8pm show (which costs $15-$40, available via Live Art's site) consists of solos and duets, almost all of which are new or new re-workings from one of the country's top choreographers. See the dancers in action in this snippet from the show:

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

A host of Halifax's hottest drag royalty wants to take you to the Moulin Rouge!

By Morgan Mullin

A host of Halifax's hottest drag royalty wants to take you to the Moulin Rouge!

Neptune Theatre announces its 2023-2024 season

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune Theatre announces its 2023-2024 season

This week in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

This week in Halifax

Council’s proposed 55% cut to the arts is dead—but the sector still needs more

By Morgan Mullin

Council’s proposed 55% cut to the arts is dead—but the sector still needs more
More »
More Arts + Culture
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Trending

Rapper Pat Stay’s family “shocked,” heartwarmed after weekend benefit event raises $200K

By Martin Bauman

Rapper Pat Stay’s family “shocked,” heartwarmed after weekend benefit event raises $200K (2)

Neptune Theatre announces its 2023-2024 season

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune Theatre announces its 2023-2024 season

A host of Halifax's hottest drag royalty wants to take you to the Moulin Rouge!

By Morgan Mullin

A host of Halifax's hottest drag royalty wants to take you to the Moulin Rouge!

Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Halifax August 11

By Morgan Mullin

Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Halifax August 11

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group