This week in Halifax

Midweek blues? We don't know her. We're too busy soaking up the vibrant cultural scene Halifax has on offer all nights of the week—like intimate concerts at one of your favourite craft beer haunts (that's Dan Vorstermans's March 8 Stillwell Freehouse set) or world-class live performance (that'd be Live Art Dance bringing Montreal sensation Compagnie Marie Chouinard to The Cohn auditorium). Here's to making your next event notification a fun one with the following picks:
Test your knowledge at Nacho Bingo (March 7)
Brightwood Brewery is the place to be on Tuesdays, as a special nacho menu makes trivia an even sweeter (er, cheesier?) hang out. The free fun starts at 7pm, but it's a good idea to reserve your table in advance.
Word-nerd out at Dart Speak (March 7)
An open mic for local writers, this Tufts Cove Writers' Collective meet-up is the space to test-drive your novel-in-progress or hear some other authors sharing five-minute snippets. Held at the Dart Gallery, the 7-9pm event is pay what you can.
Catch Dan Vorstermans in concert (March 8)
The local music scenester delivers a chill solo set at Stillwell Freehouse. There's no cover and tunes start at 7pm.
See Compagnie Marie Chouinard perform (March 8)
Live Art Dance—the Halifax performing arts company that brings world-class dance to our city on the reg—is at it again: Compagnie Marie Chouinard, one of Montreal's hottest dance companies, is hitting the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium stage March 8 thanks to Live Art Dance. The 8pm show (which costs $15-$40, available via Live Art's site) consists of solos and duets, almost all of which are new or new re-workings from one of the country's top choreographers. See the dancers in action in this snippet from the show:
Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
