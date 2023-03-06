This week in Halifax

M

Dan Vorstermans's March 8 Stillwell Freehouse set) or world-class live performance (that'd be Live Art Dance bringing Montreal sensation

Test your knowledge at Nacho Bingo (March 7)





Brightwood Brewery is the place to be on Tuesdays, as a special nacho menu makes trivia an even sweeter (er, cheesier?) hang out. The free fun starts at 7pm, but it's a good idea to reserve your table in advance

Word-nerd out at Dart Speak (March 7)

An open mic for local writers, this Tufts Cove Writers' Collective meet-up is the space to test-drive your novel-in-progress or hear some other authors sharing five-minute snippets. Held at the Dart Gallery, the 7-9pm event is pay what you can.





Catch Dan Vorstermans in concert (March 8)

The local music scenester delivers a chill solo set at Stillwell Freehouse. There's no cover and tunes start at 7pm.



See C ompagnie Marie Chouinard perform (March 8)