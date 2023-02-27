 This week in Halifax | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
This week in Halifax

Must-see music shows with Kye Clayton and Kylie Fox; event theatre and more.

By

The days are getting longer, finally—and trust that Halifax has your back with lots of fun ways to fill them. This week, the Monday-to-Wednesday slump isn't even a slouch, thanks to a drag show stuffed with local legends and a live concert featuring Halifax rapper Kye Clayton and New Brunswick up-and-comer Kylie Fox.

Make some space in your day planner:

See The Clever Hopes (Feb 27)

A his 'n' hers indie duet born from the artists' time together performing musical theatre in Montreal, The Clever Hopes bring their indie tunes to The Dart Gallery for a 7pm show. Tickets are $10 via Eventbrite.

See Kylie Fox w/Kye Clayton (Feb 27)

The Stage at St. Andrew's its The Stage Mondays series—and this week proves no different, as one of the city's most exciting MCs (that'd be Kye Clayton) shares the stage with one of New Brunswick's buzziest new neo-folk voices. It's like the sonic version of fusion cuisine. Showtime is 7:30pm and tickets are $15; details here.
Catch Fall On Your Knees as its run winds down (Daily until March 5; no shows on Mondays)

Neptune Theatre's latest play is nothing if not a saga: A two-part, six-hour stage adaptation of Ann-Marie MacDonald's Cape Breton opus Fall On Your Knees. Adapted by Hannah Moscovitch, one of the brightest stars in Canadian theatre, it's simply a must-see, the sort of captial-E Event that doesn't come around often enough. Tickets and details are available via Neptune's website.
About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
