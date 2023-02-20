 This week in Halifax | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Rita Joe, the subject of Heritage Day this year, is honoured at a celebration on Feb 22.
Rita Joe, the subject of Heritage Day this year, is honoured at a celebration on Feb 22.

This week in Halifax

From Fall On Your Knees at Neptune to Mardi Gras parties, here's what's on Feb 20-22.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
Get ready to light up the group chat: here's your going-out guide for February 20-22, proof that there's tons to do and see in the city every night of the week.

See Fall On Your Knees onstage (until March 5)

Ann-Marie MacDonald's blockbuster book about a Cape Breton family across eras has been adapted for the stage by none other than Halifax theatre royalty Hannah Moscovitch. See the epic, two-part, six-hour play at Neptune Theatre before it shutters March 5. Tickets and details via Neptune's site.
Related
Hannah Moscovitch leads a theatre revolution from Halifax

Hannah Moscovitch leads a theatre revolution from Halifax: Already one of the biggest names on the Canadian stage, now the local playwright is bringing her most ambitious work yet to Neptune, the 6-hour Fall On Your Knees.

Hit up the Mardi Gras Concert with Global Centric


No matter if you follow Lent or just think of it as a countdown to spring, this swell show sees an east coast spin put on New Orleans' eight-piece brass tradition in time for The Big Easy's favourite holiday. The free, 7pm show is held at Halifax Central Library's Paul O'Regan Hall.

Our History Would Be Different: A Celebration of Rita Joe (Feb 22)

Rita Joe is the subject of Nova Scotia's 2023 Heritage Day—and this evening gives you not only a primer on the life and legacy of the woman known as the Poet Laureate of the Mi'kmaq people: It also sees new artworks inspired by Joe's verses being unveiled. Held at Halifax Central Library's Paul O'Regan Hall, the 6:30pm event is free—but securing a seat in advance via Ticket Halifax is advised.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Season 2 of Jack Reacher series might be shooting in Halifax in April

By Morgan Mullin

Season 2 of Jack Reacher series might be shooting in Halifax in April

Halifax might be about to become one of Canada's worst-funded cities for the arts

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax might be about to become one of Canada's worst-funded cities for the arts

This weekend in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

This weekend in Halifax

Halifax launches new Youth Poet Laureate program

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax launches new Youth Poet Laureate program
More »
More Arts + Culture
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Recent Comments

Trending

Season 2 of Jack Reacher series might be shooting in Halifax in April

By Morgan Mullin

Season 2 of Jack Reacher series might be shooting in Halifax in April

Halifax might be about to become one of Canada's worst-funded cities for the arts

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax might be about to become one of Canada's worst-funded cities for the arts

Catching up with Classified

By Morgan Mullin

Catching up with Classified

This weekend in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

This weekend in Halifax

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group