This week in Halifax

See Fall On Your Knees onstage (until March 5)Ann-Marie MacDonald's blockbuster book about a Cape Breton family across eras has been adapted for the stage by none other than Halifax theatre royalty Hannah Moscovitch. See the epic, two-part, six-hour play at Neptune Theatre before it shutters March 5. Tickets and details via Neptune's site.
Hit up the Mardi Gras Concert with Global Centric
No matter if you follow Lent or just think of it as a countdown to spring, this swell show sees an east coast spin put on New Orleans' eight-piece brass tradition in time for The Big Easy's favourite holiday. The free, 7pm show is held at Halifax Central Library's Paul O'Regan Hall.