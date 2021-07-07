July 07, 2021 PAID CONTENT » Drink
Coors Seltzers hit the NSLC shelves just in time to help us cool down and enjoy the warm season with purpose: knowing that as we’re sipping some delicious seltzer, we’re helping to give back to Nova Scotia’s waters, too.
With every 12-pack of this refreshing beverage, you’re helping to restore 1,000 litres of Canada’s waters through Coors Seltzer’s partnership with Change the Course*. The ripple effect may start with you, but the impact can only grow from there. When you choose any of the naturally flavoured options like Black Cherry, Mango, Lemon Lime, or Grapefruit for your next poolside hangout with friends, you can spark meaningful (and accessible) conversations and actions around sustainability.
If you need some starting points, use Coors Seltzer’s initiatives as an ice breaker! Since enjoying a Coors Seltzer basically makes you a volunteer, you might as well brag about all your goodwill, right?
In partnership with Change the Course, one of Coors Seltzer’s key water restoration projects in Nova Scotia focuses on The Annapolis River watershed, which is the largest watershed in the province of Nova Scotia, covering an area of 2,000 kilometres. It spans from Caribou Bog near Berwick to Digby. Coors Seltzer funds will go towards supporting the Clean Annapolis River Project (CARP)’s efforts in the Middleton Wetland Restoration project, and will help to restore the natural processes that capture and route water in a way that improves water quality, replenishes groundwater, and enhances habitat that supports fish and wildlife. In addition to the environmental benefits, a walking trail will be built to increase community access.
The Coors Seltzer Change the Course Partnership funding will also help support the work of the Nova Scotia Salmon Association (NSSA) to restore freshwater in support of healthy environments and vibrant ecosystems in Nova Scotia watersheds.
Now that you know a little more about water restoration in Nova Scotia, share the news (and Coors Seltzer love) with your friends. We all love a product with a story, which is why we’re making Coors Seltzer our drink of summer. With their mission of helping to sustain healthy lakes, reliable rivers, wetlands, and waterways, paired with their delicious flavours, cooling off with a sip has never felt so good.
*FOR EVERY PACK OF COORS SELTZER PRINTED IN CANADA, MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY WILL FUND PROJECTS ADMINISTERED BY CHANGE THE COURSE DESIGNED TO HELP RESTORE CANADA’S WATERS. EACH 12 PACK OR "12 PACK EQUIVALENT" (4260 ML) EQUATES TO 1000 LITRES OF WATER RESTORED. MORE DETAILS AT WWW.COORSSELTZER.CA AND WWW.CHANGETHECOURSE.US/COORSSELTZERCANADA
This content has been developed and paid for by Molson Coors, without involvement from The Coast’s editorial department.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!