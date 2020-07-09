Thirst things first 

The Oxford Taproom's patio has room for you and your bubble to enjoy some brews .

ryan williams

Sourwood Cider

5576 Cornwallis Street

One of the city's newest cider joints has installed a small-but-mighty patio so you can sip and stay physically distant. As the name implies, its house-made ciders are often sour, and pair nicely with its snacky food menu.

Off Track Brewing

275 Rocky Lake Drive

This Bedford brewhouse has a lot going for it, including 15 beers on tap that range from a peanut butter stout to the Sunnyside Blonde paying homage to its Bedford home. The patio is great for the whole family during the day, or meet up to cheers a group of pals at night.

Chain Yard Urban Cidery

2606 Agricola Street

The city's first cidery has been holding down the corner of Agricola and North Streets for just over three years now—and its sidewalk slice of heaven just adds to the appeal. Get your made-in-Halifax apple-a-day in a glass or on one of Unchained Kitchen's summer plates.

Battery Park BeerBar & Eatery

62 Ochterloney Street

The Dartmouth watering hole is a great spot to wet your whistle. Lots craft beer and cider on taps and the perma- backyard-barbecue vibe is the cherry on top.

ryan williams

The Oxford Taproom

6414 Quinpool Road

With its brand-new patio, Garrison Brewing's Oxford Taproom is bringing beer back to Quinpool Road. Reach the patio via the alley it shares with KOD—prepare for pizza cravings to start after a beer or two. Popcorn's on the menu in case you get hungry.

Birch & Anchor

213 Bedford Highway

This soon-to-open beer garden is taking over the former home of Chinatown Restaurant, a huge space on the other side of the rail bridge underpass. Expect plenty of room for lounging, lawn games and an imported pizza oven—not to mention plenty of local beer.

Good Robot Brewing Co.

2736 Robie Street

This Robie Street brewer's GastroTurf is dog-friendly and secluded from the busy street by a fence. It's a local favourite in the north end for hanging out and trying the unique, small-batch beers Good Robot is known for.

ryan williams

Brightwood Brewery

35 Portland Street

This sweet, cozy taproom at Alderney Landing plans to soon open a new, dog-friendly patio on the rear side. Pop open a can or order a flight, and relax while you watch the ferries running back and forth across the harbour—with live music to boot.

Stillwell BeerGarden

5688 Spring Garden Road

Probably the most well-known secret in the city, Stillwell has fewer tables and no beanbag toss this summer (thanks, COVID), but it's still got plenty of cold craft beer and hot sun. Watch for the beer garden's stepped-up food game—full meals of tacos rather than last year's snack-sized portions—and, in a move previously unknown across Stillwell's three local bars, full table service (thanks, COVID). Don't forget dessert next door at Dairy Bar.

North Brewing Company

899 Portland Street

Venture up Portland Street to find North Brewing's taproom and patio this summer. The sunny spot is great for sipping on a Malternate Reality or a pink lemonade hard seltzer.

ryan williams

Stubborn Goat Beer Garden

1599 Lower Water Street

The gastropub's waterfront outpost returns for another season, offering upscale twists on casual eats plus lotsa suds to go alongside them.

Lake City Cider

35 Portland Street

This downtown Dartmouth cidery's sidewalk patio will open the last weekend in July. It's got huge often-open windows that bring the breeze inside, perfect for having a drink within a five-minute walk of the ferry.