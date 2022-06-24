The queer-owned local art line Sorry Goods will be selling art with slogans perfect for screaming into the void at Radstorm's fundraising yard sale June 25.
The queer-owned local art line Sorry Goods will be selling art with slogans perfect for screaming into the void at Radstorm's fundraising yard sale June 25.

There's two sweet yard sales happening in Halifax this weekend you won't wanna miss

June 25-26, fine art and funky finds await at Radstorm's fundraiser and a sale by emerging talent.

By

There’s a billion ways to spend a summer Saturday, but a solid one your great aunts have been hip to for decades? Yard sale hunting—especially when the sales in question aren’t your average front-yard affair. This weekend, two such sales are happening in Halifax, making it the perfect time to break your piggy bank/shake the sofa cushions/withdraw some cash so you can snap up one-of-a-kind curios and art from young up-and-comers.


On Saturday, June 25 from 10am to 2pm at Saint George’s Round Church (2222 Brunswick Street), the community-minded collective Radstorm will be holding a fundraising sale, in the church parking lot, on the Maitland Street side. So far, it looks like everything from Simon and Garfunkel tapes to cross-stitchings to vintage clothes to original screen-print art by local maker Sorry Goods (a Coast favourite for its colourful illustrations of existential dread) will be on offer, alongside a swath of other vendors.


Meanwhile, over at 5440 North Street, a trio of visual artists are selling original works. Charvel Rappos, David Champion and Caitlin Secondcost are selling everything from haunted-feeling oil paintings to colourful paintings on wood blocks to found object sculptures from 6pm until late on June 25 and noon until late on June 26.


Your builder’s beige walls are already saying thank you for what you’ll find.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Getting Ready for Rocky Horror with Allister MacDonald

By Morgan Mullin

Backstage with Merritt Award-winning actor Allister MacDonald, who stars in The Rocky Horror Show at Neptune.

Halifax shoots a new scene

By Morgan Mullin

Jacob Sampson, Kat McCormack and Martha Cooley all took new, top-brass roles at Halifax art organizations during the pandemic.

Here's your 2022 Screen Nova Scotia Awards recap

By Morgan Mullin

Stephanie Joline (right) took home the Screen Nova Scotia awards for Best Feature and Best Nova Scotia Director at this week's gala.

David Sedaris has some travel tips for you

By Jeremy Freed

"If you see somebody with a neck pillow," David Seders says, "that's somebody who doesn’t travel."
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

Meet the artist who inspired Halifax’s new approach to parking tickets

By Morgan Mullin

I'thandi Munro, a multi-disciplinary artist, made an art installation of the 100-plus parking tickets she incurred while earning a degree at NSCAD. She says systemic barriers made the tickets unavoidable.

Hal-Con 2022 announces dates, first wave of guests

By Morgan Mullin

Star of The Princess Bride, Cary Elwes, has been announced as a guest for Hal-Con 2022.

Halifax shoots a new scene

By Morgan Mullin

Jacob Sampson, Kat McCormack and Martha Cooley all took new, top-brass roles at Halifax art organizations during the pandemic.

Getting Ready for Rocky Horror with Allister MacDonald

By Morgan Mullin

Backstage with Merritt Award-winning actor Allister MacDonald, who stars in The Rocky Horror Show at Neptune.

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group