There's two sweet yard sales happening in Halifax this weekend you won't wanna miss

There’s a billion ways to spend a summer Saturday, but a solid one your great aunts have been hip to for decades? Yard sale hunting—especially when the sales in question aren’t your average front-yard affair. This weekend, two such sales are happening in Halifax, making it the perfect time to break your piggy bank/shake the sofa cushions/withdraw some cash so you can snap up one-of-a-kind curios and art from young up-and-comers.

On Saturday, June 25 from 10am to 2pm at Saint George’s Round Church (2222 Brunswick Street), the community-minded collective Radstorm will be holding a fundraising sale, in the church parking lot, on the Maitland Street side. So far, it looks like everything from Simon and Garfunkel tapes to cross-stitchings to vintage clothes to original screen-print art by local maker Sorry Goods (a Coast favourite for its colourful illustrations of existential dread) will be on offer, alongside a swath of other vendors.

Meanwhile, over at 5440 North Street, a trio of visual artists are selling original works. Charvel Rappos, David Champion and Caitlin Secondcost are selling everything from haunted-feeling oil paintings to colourful paintings on wood blocks to found object sculptures from 6pm until late on June 25 and noon until late on June 26.

Your builder’s beige walls are already saying thank you for what you’ll find.