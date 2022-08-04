via Music Nova Scotia
Wave Lord is one of the many talented rappers who'll perform at FOF Fest on Aug 6.

There's a free music fest and block party happening in Halifax's north end this weekend

The Family Over Fame Festival hits Uniacke Square on August 6.

This weekend is going to be an absolute scorcher: A heat warning for Halifax metro area says temperatures are going to climb into the mid-30s for the next few days. But while you're reaching for a pitcher of ice water, Halifax streetwear label and community incubator Family Over Fame is ready to throw the mercury even higher. On Saturday, it'll deliver one of the summer's hottest parties via the free, outdoor Family Over Fame Festival.

From noon to 4pm, the all-ages event will feature a host of local MCs spitting bars under the sun in Uniacke Square, including names like Kye Clayton, Wave Lord (who released one of summer's most addictive tracks with fellow rapper Shay Pitts) and buzzy newcomer to the scene Jayden Austin. Alex Cunny Ross—a lauded MC in his own right and the brains behind the FOF brand—headlines with a 3pm set. A kids dance battle and community awards around out the fun.

Get amped by listening to Wave Lord's latest now:

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
