Theatre Nova Scotia announces new executive director

“Mark brings a wealth of experience to this role, as well as an inclusive philosophy that will inform and enrich his leadership as he moves forward with Theatre Nova Scotia, welcoming and supporting all facets of the theatre community across this region of Mi'kma'ki,” say board co-chairs Chris O'Neill and Colleen MacIsaac in a release announcing the news. “ It's a pivotal moment for theatres and for the arts, and we really look forward to Mark leading us through at the helm of TNS.”

t seems the sea change in Halifax's culture sector won't be slowing down in 2023. While last year saw many of the city's arts organizations switching up their top seats, Theatre Nova Scotia announced today it's bringing a new executive director on board. Like the other changing-of-guards that've taken place everywhere from FIN Atlantic International Film Festival to the Dalhousie and Saint Mary's university galleries, there is no ousting at play here: Just a new season and with it, a new tenure's beginning.At Theatre Nova Scotia, specifically, the new organizational head is Mark Ferraro-Hauck, a University of British Colombia grad who's spent the last decade and a half growing and shaping the theatre scene in Minnesota. Resume highlights include the merging of two theatres in the region, the creation of the Public Theatre of Minnesota and some 70 directorial credits.