News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 21, 2021 News + Opinion » City

Gender-affirming garments can help someone feel more comfortable in their body and combat gender dysphoria. VIA FACEBOOK

Gender-affirming garments can help someone feel more comfortable in their body and combat gender dysphoria. VIA FACEBOOK

The Youth Project is offering free gender-affirming garments to young Nova Scotians 

Binders, packers and gaffs are all available to be shipped in discreet envelopes.

By

Tags: ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

You can judge a song by its cover
Atlantic Bubble and vaccine rollout both expanding
ICYMI: The week in local book and music releases
7 Sure Things happening in Halifax from March 18-24
UPDATED: Iain Rankin and Andy Fillmore among Nova Scotia politicians who are also landlords
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. UPDATED: Iain Rankin and Andy Fillmore among Nova Scotia politicians who are also landlords   (City)
  2. Are you a house-hunting millennial? Better sharpen your pencil   (City)
  3. 2 new cases on Saturday, the first day of spring   (COVID-19)
  4. Atlantic Bubble and vaccine rollout both expanding   (COVID-19)
  5. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)
  6. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  7. 3 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, March 19   (COVID-19)
  8. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  9. Nightmare at Wood Street   (City)
  10. CBC, please fire Randy Bachman   (Opinion)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.