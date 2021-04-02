The week in local book, theatre and music releases 

A short, holiday week also means a lean week for new releases, but Halifax culture hasn’t ground to a complete stop. We’ve got three things for you to check out, and we’re looking for me. Have we missed a recent release? Do you have a project about to go into the world? Let us know by emailing arts@thecoast.ca.





Hillsburn’s new video and single “Get High”

The roiling indie-rock simmering beneath the surface of Hillsburn—the five-piece Halifax band that first made a splash when it landed in the top 10 of CBC's inaugural Searchlight competition—is boiling harder than ever, as the band’s latest single proves. Shot 10,000 feet above Maitland, Nova Scotia, as two of the band’s five members go skydiving, “Get High” is as much a rush as its visuals evoke. Watch the clip here.

Diggstown gets three Canadian Screen Award nominations

Are you watching the Halifax-set, Halifax-shot show about a high-powered lawyer and the race and socio-economic issues surrounding her yet? Let three nods from the Canadian Screen Awards—for Best Lead Actress, Best Direction and Best Photography—be the final proof you need to get binging, stat. You can catch up on both seasons of the show for free thanks to CBC Gem.

Good Neighbour’s debut single “Little Know It All”

Good Neighbour, the new experimental pop project by producer Colin Buchanan, made its official entrance into hearts and playlists today, dropping the debut “Little Know It All.” Buchanan has dabbled under the title in the past, remixing songs by Halifax scenesters Braden Lam and Sorrey, but “Little Know It All” showcases the project’s full, open-road, windows-down potential. Listen here.